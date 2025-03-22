International
EU Will 'Drag Its Feet' on Ukraine Peace Push to Spite Trump, False Flags Can't Be Ruled Out - Prof
EU Will 'Drag Its Feet’ on Ukraine Peace Push to Spite Trump, False Flags Can’t Be Ruled Out - Prof
US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff has spoken to Tucker Carlson about the progress being made toward a lasting peace in Ukraine, calling the status of Russia's new territories the "key issue" to putting the crisis to bed, and saying Ukraine has "largely conceded" it won't join NATO. Sputnik asked a veteran conflict studies expert what risks lie ahead.
Simons, an expert on contemporary armed conflicts and professor of journalism at Daffodil International University in Dhaka, doesn't rule out major European powers heavily invested in the proxy war against Russia like the UK, France and Germany trying "to provoke some false flags or other such things," to stop a peace deal and keep the conflict going indefinitely, highlighting the recent attack on the Sudhza compressor station "after Zelensky agreed not to attack them" as one possible example.
russia
ukraine
EU Will 'Drag Its Feet’ on Ukraine Peace Push to Spite Trump, False Flags Can’t Be Ruled Out - Prof

US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff has spoken to Tucker Carlson about the progress being made toward a lasting peace in Ukraine, calling the status of Russia's new territories the "key issue" to putting the crisis to bed, and saying Ukraine has "largely conceded" it won't join NATO. Sputnik asked a veteran conflict studies expert what risks lie ahead.
“You’ve got these deeply ideologically messianic anti-Russian figures in the Commission – von der Leyen, Kallas and others. They will do everything to try to disrupt this,” Dr. Greg Simons told Sputnik, commenting Witkoff’s bombshell interview with the former Fox News host, and the rapport Presidents Putin and Trump have apparently built up in the aim of reaching a peace deal.
Simons, an expert on contemporary armed conflicts and professor of journalism at Daffodil International University in Dhaka, doesn’t rule out major European powers heavily invested in the proxy war against Russia like the UK, France and Germany trying “to provoke some false flags or other such things,” to stop a peace deal and keep the conflict going indefinitely, highlighting the recent attack on the Sudhza compressor station “after Zelensky agreed not to attack them" as one possible example.
Idealism vs. Realism

Witkoff's comments on Washington's new thinking vis-a-vis Russia's new regions in particular are “a very rather strict departure from Biden and previous administrations,” Dr. Simons stressed.
“The Trump administration is going with a much more pragmatic focus, which is rooted in realism. This is the point that comes across here, that in order to get things moving [on a peace deal, ed.] they understand that there needs to be concessions," because "Russia is winning the war.”
Witkoff “mentioned communication…A lot of people think communication is about talking. But it’s not only about talking, it’s about listening. And this is something [the US] appear to be doing,” Simons stressed.
That's a far cry from the "stupid, petty, delusional demands" previously set out by the EU, Biden and Zelensky, which Russia will never accept, the academic said.
