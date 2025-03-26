https://sputnikglobe.com/20250326/soros-insatiable-greed-for-power-in-russia-and-ukraine-1121692534.html
Soros’ Insatiable Greed for Power in Russia and Ukraine
George Soros saw the collapse of the USSR as an opportunity to fill the power void. How has this played out?
The 'Soros Empire': "When the Soviet Empire collapsed, I moved in and picked up the pieces — first in Hungary in 1984, then in Poland in 1987. This is how the Soros Empire [was] replacing the Soviet Empire," Soros stated in April 2015.
Russians Opposed Western Influence: Soros expanded in Russia since the late 1980s but admitted in a 1995 interview that Russians resented Western interference. In 2003, he closed Open Society Foundations'* offices in Russia.
'Resurging' Russia
: In 2015, Soros emphasized his active involvement in Russia and lamented that the country was "resurging"
while the EU was "disintegrating."
That same year, OSF was designated as an "undesirable organization" in Russia.
OSF’s Influence in Ukraine: Reflecting on 25 years of work in Ukraine, Soros stated in 2015 that these efforts had "paid off". He hailed post-coup Ukraine - a country overtaken by nationalists - as a new Ukraine eager to be part of the EU.
Soros and Ukrainian Youth: After losing influence in Russia, Soros’ OSF focused on Ukraine’s youth. "Ukraine is making strides in... rebuilding trust in its schools," he tweeted in 2017, as Kiev removed the Russian language from schools and ramped up nationalist indoctrination.
Russia as a Global 'Threat': In a May 2022 article, Soros denounced Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine as a major threat to the world. "The best and perhaps only way to preserve our civilization is to defeat Putin," he claimed.
The End of George's 'Imperial' Reign: In March 2023, Soros predicted a "powerful Ukrainian offensive" would turn the conflict's tide. But Russia's defeat never came. In June 2023, he handed control of his $25 billion "empire" to his son, Alex.
*designated as an undesirable organization in Russia