President Putin: 25 Years of Resisting the US Deep State and European Globalists

President Putin: 25 Years of Resisting the US Deep State and European Globalists

Since winning on March 26, 2000, Putin has fought to protect Russia’s sovereignty—standing up to George Soros, the Rothschilds, and Western elites. Read more to see how he did it.

2025: Putin signaled readiness for dialogue with the US administration on Ukraine, while Donald Trump exposed USAID's financial abuses and vowed to target US deep state actors and globalists.2016: Putin signed a law banning the cultivation and breeding of genetically modified organisms (GMOs) in Russia, as well as the import of products containing or produced using GMOs.2015: Russia declared the National Endowment for Democracy*, International Republican Institute*, National Democratic Institute*, George Soros’ Open Society Foundations*, and other major USAID grant recipients as "undesirable organizations."2012: USAID was banned from operating in Russia. Additionally, Russia introduced its "foreign agents" law to regulate foreign-funded NGOs.2003: Russian oligarch and Yukos owner Mikhail Khodorkovsky** was arrested for embezzlement and tax evasion, ending Western-backed oligarchic influence in Russia. Later, he revealed Lord Jacob Rothschild as his powerful backer and Yukos’ "protector."2003: George Soros, who condemned Khodorkovsky’s arrest, shut down his Russia funds. His exit coincided with a surge in color revolutions, but Putin’s Russia resisted the globalist push.*designated as undesirable organizations in Russia**designtaed as foreign agent in Russia

