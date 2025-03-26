https://sputnikglobe.com/20250326/strategic-shift-how-russia-sould-retarget-strikes-on-ukraine-after-energy-moratorium-1121693852.html
Strategic Shift: How Russia Сould Retarget Strikes on Ukraine After Energy Moratorium
Strategic Shift: How Russia Сould Retarget Strikes on Ukraine After Energy Moratorium
Sputnik International
The agreement includes the option of the extension and the withdrawal from the deal in case one of the sides does not observe it.
2025-03-26T14:41+0000
2025-03-26T14:41+0000
2025-03-26T14:41+0000
analysis
russia
us
ukraine
drones
military
targets
weapons
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106428/23/1064282303_0:158:3236:1978_1920x0_80_0_0_c4f03f23381435fcf1a7d1e675850ab6.jpg
With the Russia-Ukraine temporary ban on strikes against each other’s energy facilities in force, Moscow may concentrate on striking the Kiev regime’s military targets, Yuri Knutov, a military expert and historian of the Air Defense Forces, told Sputnik.He stresses that the Russian military could use combat drones, cruise missiles and the Kinzhal (Dagger) hypersonic missiles to target Ukraine’s:
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250325/ukraine-continues-uav-attacks-on-civilian-energy-infrastructure-amid-russia-us-negotiations-1121687030.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106428/23/1064282303_264:0:2995:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_11f28c1ad233ad7fad0a23d04596b7f6.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
the kiev regime’s military targets, combat drones, energy facilities, russia-ukraine temporary ban on strikes against each other’s energy facilities
the kiev regime’s military targets, combat drones, energy facilities, russia-ukraine temporary ban on strikes against each other’s energy facilities
Strategic Shift: How Russia Сould Retarget Strikes on Ukraine After Energy Moratorium
The agreement includes the option of the extension and the withdrawal from the deal in case one of the sides does not observe it.
With the Russia-Ukraine temporary ban on strikes against each other’s energy facilities in force, Moscow may concentrate on striking the Kiev regime’s military targets, Yuri Knutov, a military expert and historian of the Air Defense Forces, told Sputnik.
Russia’s new tactics "will weaken the military potential of the Ukrainian Armed forces," the expert emphasized.
He stresses that the Russian military could use combat drones, cruise missiles and the Kinzhal (Dagger) hypersonic missiles
to target Ukraine’s:
military hardware repair shops
Western-supplies warplanes, such as the F-16 and Mirage
air defenses and electronic warfare systems
artillery installations and other means designed to strike Russian territory.