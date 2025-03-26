International
Strategic Shift: How Russia Сould Retarget Strikes on Ukraine After Energy Moratorium
Strategic Shift: How Russia Сould Retarget Strikes on Ukraine After Energy Moratorium
The agreement includes the option of the extension and the withdrawal from the deal in case one of the sides does not observe it.
With the Russia-Ukraine temporary ban on strikes against each other’s energy facilities in force, Moscow may concentrate on striking the Kiev regime’s military targets, Yuri Knutov, a military expert and historian of the Air Defense Forces, told Sputnik.He stresses that the Russian military could use combat drones, cruise missiles and the Kinzhal (Dagger) hypersonic missiles to target Ukraine’s:
26.03.2025
Multi-purpose fighter MiG-31 with the hypersonic Kinzhal rocket on the military parade devoted to the 73rd anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945
Oleg Burunov
Oleg Burunov
With the Russia-Ukraine temporary ban on strikes against each other’s energy facilities in force, Moscow may concentrate on striking the Kiev regime’s military targets, Yuri Knutov, a military expert and historian of the Air Defense Forces, told Sputnik.

Russia’s new tactics "will weaken the military potential of the Ukrainian Armed forces," the expert emphasized.

He stresses that the Russian military could use combat drones, cruise missiles and the Kinzhal (Dagger) hypersonic missiles to target Ukraine’s:
weapons storage sites
training sites
command posts
drone assembly sites
military hardware repair shops
Western-supplies warplanes, such as the F-16 and Mirage
air defenses and electronic warfare systems
artillery installations and other means designed to strike Russian territory.
