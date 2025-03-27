https://sputnikglobe.com/20250327/moscow-powers-russias-microelectronics-exports-with-20-hailing-from-capital-1121697742.html
Moscow Powers Russia’s Microelectronics Exports, With 20% Hailing From Capital
Moscow Powers Russia's Microelectronics Exports, With 20% Hailing From Capital
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/03/1b/1121697585_0:58:1109:682_1920x0_80_0_0_39408f0332a69a01ed4ab87678eaa859.png
High-tech products from Moscow's enterprises are gaining significant traction across global markets. In 2024, the city represented 23% of Russia's total microelectronics exports, as reported by Anatoly Garbuzov, Minister of the Moscow Government and Head of the Department of Investment and Industrial Policy.
"The city places special emphasis on increasing the supply of high-tech products to friendly countries, particularly in microelectronics. The main partner countries for Moscow’s exports of electronic integrated circuits, semiconductor devices, processors, and controllers include Belarus, India, China, Turkiye, Hong Kong, Algeria, and Kazakhstan," said Anatoly Garbuzov.
Belarus represented over 40% of Moscow's total microelectronics exports, while India stood at around 30%. China made a notable contribution with a 9% share, followed by Turkiye and Hong Kong, which accounted for 8.5% and 6.5%, respectively. Additionally, Algeria and Kazakhstan collectively comprised 5% of Moscow's microelectronics exports.
Since 2019, the Mosprom Center has been helping Moscow-based companies enter international markets. One of its most effective support tools is the buyer program, which enables businesses to participate in international industry exhibitions and business missions. The program facilitates B2B and B2G meetings with potential partners, helping expand export geography, establish business connections, and attract investments. Thanks to such initiatives, Moscow enterprises are strengthening their presence abroad and boosting their export potential.
Moscow exporters also receive significant state support. The National Project "International Cooperation and Export" provides a comprehensive package of informational, financial, insurance, and logistical support measures. As part of this initiative, the "My Export" digital platform offers entrepreneurs assistance such as free expert consultations, market analytics, support in promoting products on international marketplaces, online training, and more.