International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250327/moscow-powers-russias-microelectronics-exports-with-20-hailing-from-capital-1121697742.html
Moscow Powers Russia’s Microelectronics Exports, With 20% Hailing From Capital
Moscow Powers Russia’s Microelectronics Exports, With 20% Hailing From Capital
Sputnik International
High-tech products from Moscow’s enterprises are in demand abroad. In 2024, the city accounted for 23% of Russia’s total microelectronics exports, according to Anatoly Garbuzov, Moscow Government Minister and Head of the Department of Investment and Industrial Policy.
2025-03-27T11:23+0000
2025-03-27T11:23+0000
russia
russian economy under sanctions
russian economy
russia
export
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/03/1b/1121697585_0:58:1109:682_1920x0_80_0_0_39408f0332a69a01ed4ab87678eaa859.png
"The city places special emphasis on increasing the supply of high-tech products to friendly countries, particularly in microelectronics. The main partner countries for Moscow’s exports of electronic integrated circuits, semiconductor devices, processors, and controllers include Belarus, India, China, Turkiye, Hong Kong, Algeria, and Kazakhstan," said Anatoly Garbuzov.Belarus represented over 40% of Moscow's total microelectronics exports, while India stood at around 30%. China made a notable contribution with a 9% share, followed by Turkiye and Hong Kong, which accounted for 8.5% and 6.5%, respectively. Additionally, Algeria and Kazakhstan collectively comprised 5% of Moscow's microelectronics exports.Since 2019, the Mosprom Center has been helping Moscow-based companies enter international markets. One of its most effective support tools is the buyer program, which enables businesses to participate in international industry exhibitions and business missions. The program facilitates B2B and B2G meetings with potential partners, helping expand export geography, establish business connections, and attract investments. Thanks to such initiatives, Moscow enterprises are strengthening their presence abroad and boosting their export potential.Moscow exporters also receive significant state support. The National Project "International Cooperation and Export" provides a comprehensive package of informational, financial, insurance, and logistical support measures. As part of this initiative, the "My Export" digital platform offers entrepreneurs assistance such as free expert consultations, market analytics, support in promoting products on international marketplaces, online training, and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241219/russia-owes-growing-economic-strength-to-wests-sanctions-on-steroids-foolishness-analyst-1121214127.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241215/many-germans-would-like-to-move-to-russia-due-to-economic-reasons--german-politician-1121177906.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/03/1b/1121697585_63:0:1048:739_1920x0_80_0_0_664cd401f55c2c7b13c3f1c9c88310ea.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian economy, russian economy under sanctions, russian economic development, russian business
russian economy, russian economy under sanctions, russian economic development, russian business

Moscow Powers Russia’s Microelectronics Exports, With 20% Hailing From Capital

11:23 GMT 27.03.2025
© Photo : Press service of the Moscow Department of Investment and Industrial PolicyRussia’s Microelectronics
Russia’s Microelectronics - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.03.2025
© Photo : Press service of the Moscow Department of Investment and Industrial Policy
Subscribe
High-tech products from Moscow's enterprises are gaining significant traction across global markets. In 2024, the city represented 23% of Russia's total microelectronics exports, as reported by Anatoly Garbuzov, Minister of the Moscow Government and Head of the Department of Investment and Industrial Policy.
"The city places special emphasis on increasing the supply of high-tech products to friendly countries, particularly in microelectronics. The main partner countries for Moscow’s exports of electronic integrated circuits, semiconductor devices, processors, and controllers include Belarus, India, China, Turkiye, Hong Kong, Algeria, and Kazakhstan," said Anatoly Garbuzov.
A worker during steel-smelting at a Russian steelmaking plant (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.12.2024
Analysis
Russia Owes Growing Economic Strength to West’s ‘Sanctions on Steroids’ Foolishness: Analyst
19 December 2024, 16:28 GMT
Belarus represented over 40% of Moscow's total microelectronics exports, while India stood at around 30%. China made a notable contribution with a 9% share, followed by Turkiye and Hong Kong, which accounted for 8.5% and 6.5%, respectively. Additionally, Algeria and Kazakhstan collectively comprised 5% of Moscow's microelectronics exports.
Since 2019, the Mosprom Center has been helping Moscow-based companies enter international markets. One of its most effective support tools is the buyer program, which enables businesses to participate in international industry exhibitions and business missions. The program facilitates B2B and B2G meetings with potential partners, helping expand export geography, establish business connections, and attract investments. Thanks to such initiatives, Moscow enterprises are strengthening their presence abroad and boosting their export potential.
Passengers wait for their flights at Sheremeyevo International Airport, Moscow - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.12.2024
World
Many Germans Would Like to Move to Russia Due to Economic Reasons – German Politician
15 December 2024, 10:41 GMT
Moscow exporters also receive significant state support. The National Project "International Cooperation and Export" provides a comprehensive package of informational, financial, insurance, and logistical support measures. As part of this initiative, the "My Export" digital platform offers entrepreneurs assistance such as free expert consultations, market analytics, support in promoting products on international marketplaces, online training, and more.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала