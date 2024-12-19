https://sputnikglobe.com/20241219/russia-owes-growing-economic-strength-to-wests-sanctions-on-steroids-foolishness-analyst-1121214127.html

Russia Owes Growing Economic Strength to West’s ‘Sanctions on Steroids’ Foolishness: Analyst

Russia Owes Growing Economic Strength to West’s ‘Sanctions on Steroids’ Foolishness: Analyst

President Putin commented on the state of the Russian economy at his traditional year-end press conference on Thursday, projecting GDP growth of 2-2.5% in 2025, and attributing the economy's strength to "sovereignty." Sputnik asked a leading financial observer to list off the measures Russia has taken to survive the West's sanctions onslaught.

"To a large extent," Russia's economic stability "is the result of the strengthening of sovereignty, including projected onto the economy," Putin said at Thursday's annual Q&A session."Sovereignty comes in different forms, including defense, technological, scientific, educational, cultural. This is especially important for our country, because when we lose our sovereignty, we lose statehood. That's the most important thing," Putin added.Russia's path toward economic sovereignty goes back over a decade, owing its success largely to the unprecedented sanctions war the West launched against Moscow in 2014, at the start of the Ukrainian crisis, veteran financial analyst Paul Goncharoff says.Russia was able to overcome the sanctions pressure through baby steps, starting with timely investments in agricultural self-sufficiency to reduce dependence on imports, as well as "stimulating essential import replacements for machinery and technological items," the observer explained.Russia's strategy, particularly after its exclusion from the SWIFT banking system in 2022, proved correct, according to the analyst."Government fiscal income revenues from Russian imports have dropped in the West and increased in the East by tens of billions of dollars. Russia’s exports increased by US$31 billion after the West imposed the nastiest post 2022 trade sanctions. This has been a boon to the neighboring countries of Central Asia, Southeast Asia, India, MENA, Africa, and the Mercosur countries who now derive benefit from the Western-forced disengagement of Russia," Goncharoff emphasized.Ultimately, Russia was able to find new partners outside the Western bloc by hitching its economic wagon to developing nations enjoying strong economic growth."To sum it up: Import substitution, trade in local sovereign currencies, infrastructure changes toward the Global South and East, redirecting oil and gas to the Global South and East, and participating in the enhancement and expansion of BRICS as the new economic frontier all come together to have formed a successful series of strategic decisions which are ongoing and gathering strength," Goncharoff concluded.

