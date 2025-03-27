The Arctic – the Main Geopolitical and Geo-Economic Pole of Tomorrow - Presidential Advisor
17:00 GMT 27.03.2025 (Updated: 05:56 GMT 28.03.2025)
© Sputnik / Ilya Timin/
The Arctic is the key geopolitical and geo-economic pole of today and tomorrow, attracting unprecedented global interest, stated Anton Kobyakov, Advisor to the President of the Russian Federation and Executive Secretary of the Organizing Committee of the VI International Arctic Forum "The Arctic – Territory of Dialogue," during a press conference.
"Representatives from 21 countries, around 1,300 participants, including delegates from the United States, as well as our European and Asian colleagues, have already taken part in the Forum's events. It is symbolic that the main Arctic forum is being held in conjunction with the 500th anniversary of a landmark event in the history of Russian Arctic exploration—the drafting of the first project for the Northern Sea Route and the first map of the shores of the Arctic Ocean. Just recently, on March 10, the President of Russia signed a decree establishing an Organizing Committee to prepare for and celebrate this significant date," Kobyakov emphasized.
17 March, 10:32 GMT
According to him, the Arctic holds strategic importance for Russia, contributing over 15% of the country’s GDP. The region contains vast reserves of freshwater, energy resources, and minerals, including rare earth metals. Additionally, the high-latitude territories play a crucial role in global trade chains through the Northern Sea Route and contribute to the country’s defense capabilities. The further development of the Arctic must be based on improving people's quality of life through infrastructure modernization, enhanced social facilities, improved transport accessibility, and economic diversification.
"Right now, the Arctic is becoming a land of opportunities for the entire country. Given the restructuring of traditional technological chains and the involvement in large-scale Arctic projects, vast prospects are opening up for enterprises across the country and for creative, innovative individuals. The development of the Northern Sea Route as the main transport artery in the Arctic, along with the construction of new railway links to northern ports, will also have a multiplier effect on the entire nation," noted Kobyakov.
Russia’s achievements in Arctic development must also be promoted internationally, the presidential advisor stressed.
"At upcoming major international forums, including the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum and the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, the Arctic agenda will be highlighted as a separate block within the business program," he concluded.
The VI International Arctic Forum "The Arctic – Territory of Dialogue" serves as a key platform for discussing pressing issues related to the socio-economic development of Arctic territories, formulating multilevel and multilateral mechanisms for unlocking and efficiently utilizing the immense resource potential of the Arctic region. The Forum is organized by the Roscongress Foundation with the support of the Government of the Russian Federation.
More details about the event can be found at forumarctica.ru.
