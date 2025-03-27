https://sputnikglobe.com/20250327/the-arctic--the-main-geopolitical-and-geo-economic-pole-of-tomorrow---presidential-advisor--1121703124.html

The Arctic – the Main Geopolitical and Geo-Economic Pole of Tomorrow - Presidential Advisor

According to him, the Arctic holds strategic importance for Russia, contributing over 15% of the country’s GDP. The region contains vast reserves of freshwater, energy resources, and minerals, including rare earth metals. Additionally, the high-latitude territories play a crucial role in global trade chains through the Northern Sea Route and contribute to the country’s defense capabilities. The further development of the Arctic must be based on improving people's quality of life through infrastructure modernization, enhanced social facilities, improved transport accessibility, and economic diversification.Russia’s achievements in Arctic development must also be promoted internationally, the presidential advisor stressed.The VI International Arctic Forum "The Arctic – Territory of Dialogue" serves as a key platform for discussing pressing issues related to the socio-economic development of Arctic territories, formulating multilevel and multilateral mechanisms for unlocking and efficiently utilizing the immense resource potential of the Arctic region. The Forum is organized by the Roscongress Foundation with the support of the Government of the Russian Federation.More details about the event can be found at forumarctica.ru.The Roscongress Foundation is a socially oriented non-financial development institution and the largest organizer of national and international congress, exhibition, business, public, youth, sports, and cultural events.

