International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250327/trumps-auto-tariffs-hit-hard-a-major-blow-to-european-and-asian-allies--1121701298.html
Trump’s Auto Tariffs Hit Hard: A Major Blow to European and Asian Allies
Trump’s Auto Tariffs Hit Hard: A Major Blow to European and Asian Allies
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump has imposed 25% tariffs on foreign automakers, dealing a major blow to European and Japanese businesses. Let’s break it down.
2025-03-27T18:38+0000
2025-03-27T18:38+0000
world
business
donald trump
ursula von der leyen
japan
united kingdom (uk)
volkswagen
nomura research institute
bank of japan
us
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/01/14/1121475004_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_00203078acd1dbc679108a62f4d261f2.jpg
EuropeEuropean auto stocks fell sharply following Trump’s announcement: All in all, the new round of Trump’s tariff war has wiped out over $14 billion in market value for European carmakers, according to The Telegraph. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen expressed regret over the US decision to target European auto exports and vowed to defend the bloc’s consumers and businesses. The UK is in intense negotiations with the US over tariffs on cars, steel, and other goods. London says Trump was rightly concerned about countries with large trade surpluses with the US, but the UK isn't one of them. JapanJapanese automakers also took a hit: Automobiles accounted for 28.3% of Japan’s total exports to the US in 2024, generating approximately $63 billion annually. According to Nomura Research Institute, Trump’s auto tariffs could shrink Japan’s GDP by around 0.2%, equivalent to about $8 billion. Additionally, these measures significantly reduce the likelihood of the Bank of Japan raising its benchmark interest rate in May, despite consumer inflation remaining above target. -Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba stated: “We need to consider what’s best for Japan’s national interest. We are evaluating all options to determine the most effective response,” but stopped short of providing specific details.Trump Defends TariffsTrump claims the tariffs will boost US manufacturing and expects them to generate $100 billion in annual tax revenue. The auto tariffs take effect on April 2, with tariffs on car parts following a month later. -On his Truth Social platform, Trump warned that if the EU collaborates with Canada to harm the US economy, even higher tariffs than currently planned would be imposed on both nations. Almost 50% of new passenger vehicles sold in the US in 2024 were manufactured abroad, according to S&amp;P Global Mobility, while the Trump administration seeks to revive domestic production.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250211/eu-steel-industry-faces-dire-future-as-us-tariffs-escalate-trade-war-1121556163.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250325/amid-us-tariff-uncertainty-economic-cooperation-among-global-south-nations-injects-stability-1121688918.html
japan
united kingdom (uk)
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/01/14/1121475004_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8548fad3dd34b57dc9f4165f31b37cb6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
donald trump, 25% tariffs, trump's tariffs on foreign automakers, trade war, european and japanese automakers hit hard, tariff wars, ursula von der leyen, eu economy, us economy, us trade deficit, us re-industrialization
donald trump, 25% tariffs, trump's tariffs on foreign automakers, trade war, european and japanese automakers hit hard, tariff wars, ursula von der leyen, eu economy, us economy, us trade deficit, us re-industrialization

Trump’s Auto Tariffs Hit Hard: A Major Blow to European and Asian Allies

18:38 GMT 27.03.2025
© AP Photo / Andrew Harnik President Donald Trump signs an executive order in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, April 25, 2017.
 President Donald Trump signs an executive order in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, April 25, 2017. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.03.2025
© AP Photo / Andrew Harnik
Subscribe
US President Donald Trump has imposed 25% tariffs on foreign automakers, dealing a major blow to European and Japanese businesses. Let’s break it down.

Europe

European auto stocks fell sharply following Trump’s announcement:
Mercedes-Benz dropped over 3%
BMW and Volkswagen declined more than 2%
Porsche AG lost over 4%
Continental fell 2%
Stellantis dropped over 4%
Volvo Car plunged more than 8%
Aston Martin slid nearly 5%
All in all, the new round of Trump’s tariff war has wiped out over $14 billion in market value for European carmakers, according to The Telegraph.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen expressed regret over the US decision to target European auto exports and vowed to defend the bloc’s consumers and businesses.
The UK is in intense negotiations with the US over tariffs on cars, steel, and other goods. London says Trump was rightly concerned about countries with large trade surpluses with the US, but the UK isn't one of them.
In this April 27, 2018 file photo, a worker controls steel coils at the thyssenkrupp steel factory in Duisburg, Germany - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.02.2025
World
EU Steel Industry Faces Dire Future as US Tariffs Escalate Trade War
11 February, 14:44 GMT

Japan

Japanese automakers also took a hit:
Toyota Motor fell 2%
Nissan Motor closed down 1.7%
Honda Motor declined 2.5%
Automobiles accounted for 28.3% of Japan’s total exports to the US in 2024, generating approximately $63 billion annually.
According to Nomura Research Institute, Trump’s auto tariffs could shrink Japan’s GDP by around 0.2%, equivalent to about $8 billion.
Additionally, these measures significantly reduce the likelihood of the Bank of Japan raising its benchmark interest rate in May, despite consumer inflation remaining above target. -Japanese
Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba stated: “We need to consider what’s best for Japan’s national interest. We are evaluating all options to determine the most effective response,” but stopped short of providing specific details.

Trump Defends Tariffs

Trump claims the tariffs will boost US manufacturing and expects them to generate $100 billion in annual tax revenue. The auto tariffs take effect on April 2, with tariffs on car parts following a month later. -
On his Truth Social platform, Trump warned that if the EU collaborates with Canada to harm the US economy, even higher tariffs than currently planned would be imposed on both nations.
Almost 50% of new passenger vehicles sold in the US in 2024 were manufactured abroad, according to S&P Global Mobility, while the Trump administration seeks to revive domestic production.
World Map Grunge Textured - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.03.2025
World
Amid US Tariff Uncertainty, Economic Cooperation Among Global South Nations Injects Stability
25 March, 14:48 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала