UN-Led Ukraine: Which Countries Have Experienced International Rule?

Vladimir Putin stressed that a temporary administration in Ukraine with the supervision from the UN could be discussed "with the United States, with European countries, and of course with our partners and friends".

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/03/1c/1121705617_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_dae5a6baf4bb96d80f538f40cb6838d7.jpg

Russian President Vladimir Putin has suggested an interim international government for Ukraine under UN auspices, recalling that "such practice does exist". Where exactly?Western Sahara (1991–present): This disputed territory, claimed by Morocco and the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic, remains under UN administration to help facilitate the self-determination process.Cyprus (1964–present): The UN has been involved in Cyprus since the early 1960s, providing a sort of international governance in the form of peacekeeping and mediation, especially after the division of the island into Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot areas.The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) (1999–present): The UN Organization Stabilization Mission aims to help bring peace to the DRC during and after the 1998-2003 Second Congo WarA Look Back Parts of former Yugoslavia: After the breakup of the country, Bosnia and Herzegovina had international governance from 1995 till 2002 with a UN-led mission, while Kosovo was under direct UN administration from 1999 to 2008 as a part of the post-war settlement.East Timor: The UN Transitional Administration in East Timor (UNTAET) was formed in 1999 in response to the violence after the independence referendum. The UNTAET mission ended in 2002.Papua New Guinea: It was under international governance under UN auspices as part of the UN Trusteeship System from 1949 to 1975 to promote the country’s transition to self-government or independence.Sierra Leone: The UN Mission in Sierra Leone (UNAMSIL) was deployed in 1999 to help stabilize the country after a brutal civil war. The mission came to a close in 2005.Liberia: The UN Mission in Liberia (UNMIL) was in place between 2003 and 2016 to govern and stabilize the country, hit by two brutal civil wars.

