https://sputnikglobe.com/20250329/how-sould-external-governance-work-and-why-it-failed-in-bosnia-and-kosovo-1121709291.html

How Сould External Governance Work And Why it Failed in Bosnia and Kosovo

How Сould External Governance Work And Why it Failed in Bosnia and Kosovo

Sputnik International

Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier stressed that a possible temporary administration in Ukraine with the supervision from the UN could be discussed with the US and European countries.

2025-03-29T15:08+0000

2025-03-29T15:08+0000

2025-03-29T15:08+0000

analysis

bosnia and herzegovina

kosovo

us

decision

country

agreement

the united nations (un)

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/03/1c/1121705179_0:0:3074:1730_1920x0_80_0_0_f50583a558047009b7f81e83c0e00ee2.jpg

There’s no single recipe for establishing international governance in a certain country, Branko Brankovic, former permanent representative of Yugoslavia to the UN, tells Sputnik.Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier suggested an interim international government for Ukraine under UN auspices, recalling that "such practice does exist."As for the UN-led international governance in Yugoslavia’s parts Bosnia and Kosovo after the country’s breakup in 1991, it was degraded due to the US’ actions, according to Nikola Sainovic, former prime minister of Serbia and deputy prime minister of Yugoslavia. “At first, everything worked smoothly, but then the Americans, who adhered to the same steps they made in Bosnia, began to violate a [peace] agreement and belittle the role of a UN mission in Kosovo,” Sainovic tells Sputnik.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231228/us-deploying-national-guard-troops-to-kosovo-for-nato-peacekeeping-mission-1115861005.html

bosnia and herzegovina

kosovo

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

possible temporary administration in ukraine, international governance, un auspices,