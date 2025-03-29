https://sputnikglobe.com/20250329/how-sould-external-governance-work-and-why-it-failed-in-bosnia-and-kosovo-1121709291.html
Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier stressed that a possible temporary administration in Ukraine with the supervision from the UN could be discussed with the US and European countries.
There's no single recipe for establishing international governance in a certain country, Branko Brankovic, former permanent representative of Yugoslavia to the UN, tells Sputnik.Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier suggested an interim international government for Ukraine under UN auspices, recalling that "such practice does exist."As for the UN-led international governance in Yugoslavia's parts Bosnia and Kosovo after the country's breakup in 1991, it was degraded due to the US' actions, according to Nikola Sainovic, former prime minister of Serbia and deputy prime minister of Yugoslavia. "At first, everything worked smoothly, but then the Americans, who adhered to the same steps they made in Bosnia, began to violate a [peace] agreement and belittle the role of a UN mission in Kosovo," Sainovic tells Sputnik.
How Сould External Governance Work And Why it Failed in Bosnia and Kosovo
Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier stressed that a possible temporary administration in Ukraine with the supervision from the UN could be discussed with the US and European countries as well as Russia’s “partners and friends.”
There’s no single recipe for establishing international governance in a certain country, Branko Brankovic, former permanent representative of Yugoslavia to the UN, tells Sputnik.
“The most important thing is to ensure an appropriate balance of interests of all participants in the process, including the UN,” he points out.
Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier suggested an interim international government for Ukraine
under UN auspices, recalling that "such practice does exist."
Brankovic also warns against turning an external governance body into “a cumbersome and therefore sluggish structure," which he says should be free of veto power and be based on the decisions taken by majority vote.
As for the UN-led international governance in Yugoslavia’s parts Bosnia and Kosovo
after the country’s breakup in 1991, it was degraded due to the US’ actions, according to Nikola Sainovic
, former prime minister of Serbia and deputy prime minister of Yugoslavia.
“At first, everything worked smoothly, but then the Americans, who adhered to the same steps they made in Bosnia, began to violate a [peace] agreement and belittle the role of a UN mission in Kosovo,” Sainovic tells Sputnik.
