https://sputnikglobe.com/20250329/eu-must-abandon-misguided-pursuit-of-deploying-troops-in-ukraine--media--1121708988.html

EU Must Abandon ‘Misguided Pursuit’ of Deploying Troops in Ukraine

EU Must Abandon ‘Misguided Pursuit’ of Deploying Troops in Ukraine

Sputnik International

Experts continue to ponder over “coalition of the willing” idea coined by British PM Keir Starmer and endorsed by French president Emmanuel Macron, finding it unrealistic at best.

2025-03-29T13:05+0000

2025-03-29T13:05+0000

2025-03-29T13:15+0000

world

ukrainian crisis

european union (eu)

vladimir putin

keir starmer

emmanuel macron

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/0e/1120883560_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_e549f8e5cf5d1eed3c50bf89b8bfb739.jpg

The deterrence forces the EU wants to deploy in Ukraine are “illusory”, a UK media outlet has said.The problem is that “Europe lacks the military capacity to credibly act as a deterrent force without US backing, and it cannot claim to be a neutral ceasefire monitor as it has already taken sides."The outlet added that since external security guarantees are not a viable option for Ukraine, its only possible path to peace involves “armed neutrality”. Nevertheless, the EU’s military-industrial base is currently unable to sustain the Ukrainian Army “on a reasonable timeline”.Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin explained that Ukraine may need “temporary governance” under UN auspices in order to transition to democracy.Putin also put forward conditions for a peace settlement that involve the complete withdrawal of Ukraine’s troops from the new regions of Russia, the adoption of non-aligned and non-nuclear status for Ukraine, as well as its demilitarization and de-Nazification.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250329/phantom-pain-of-lost-empires-starmer-and-macron-risk-global-conflict-over-ukraine-1121708669.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sergey Lebedev

Sergey Lebedev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sergey Lebedev

ukrainian crisis, ukraine demilitarization, ukraine conflict, coalition of the willing, starmer macron summit