EU Must Abandon 'Misguided Pursuit' of Deploying Troops in Ukraine
EU Must Abandon ‘Misguided Pursuit’ of Deploying Troops in Ukraine
Experts continue to ponder over “coalition of the willing” idea coined by British PM Keir Starmer and endorsed by French president Emmanuel Macron, finding it unrealistic at best.
The deterrence forces the EU wants to deploy in Ukraine are “illusory”, a UK media outlet has said.The problem is that “Europe lacks the military capacity to credibly act as a deterrent force without US backing, and it cannot claim to be a neutral ceasefire monitor as it has already taken sides."The outlet added that since external security guarantees are not a viable option for Ukraine, its only possible path to peace involves “armed neutrality”. Nevertheless, the EU’s military-industrial base is currently unable to sustain the Ukrainian Army “on a reasonable timeline”.Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin explained that Ukraine may need “temporary governance” under UN auspices in order to transition to democracy.Putin also put forward conditions for a peace settlement that involve the complete withdrawal of Ukraine’s troops from the new regions of Russia, the adoption of non-aligned and non-nuclear status for Ukraine, as well as its demilitarization and de-Nazification.
EU Must Abandon ‘Misguided Pursuit’ of Deploying Troops in Ukraine

13:05 GMT 29.03.2025 (Updated: 13:15 GMT 29.03.2025)
Sergey Lebedev
European countries should forget plans to deploy forces in Ukraine in order to provide its neutrality, the British outlet UnHerd has written.
The deterrence forces the EU wants to deploy in Ukraine are “illusory”, a UK media outlet has said.

“Rather than wasting more time on this costly distraction, Europe should spend its energy figuring out how to get Ukraine what it will need," it stresses.

The problem is that “Europe lacks the military capacity to credibly act as a deterrent force without US backing, and it cannot claim to be a neutral ceasefire monitor as it has already taken sides."
The outlet added that since external security guarantees are not a viable option for Ukraine, its only possible path to peace involves “armed neutrality”. Nevertheless, the EU’s military-industrial base is currently unable to sustain the Ukrainian Army “on a reasonable timeline”.
Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin explained that Ukraine may need “temporary governance” under UN auspices in order to transition to democracy.
Putin also put forward conditions for a peace settlement that involve the complete withdrawal of Ukraine’s troops from the new regions of Russia, the adoption of non-aligned and non-nuclear status for Ukraine, as well as its demilitarization and de-Nazification.
