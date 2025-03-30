https://sputnikglobe.com/20250330/militarization-gamble-poland-eyes-reinstating-compulsory-military-service-amid-russia-threat-hype-1121712353.html
Militarization Gamble: Poland Eyes Reinstating Compulsory Military Service Amid ‘Russia Threat’ Hype
Militarization Gamble: Poland Eyes Reinstating Compulsory Military Service Amid ‘Russia Threat’ Hype
Sputnik International
Poland is mulling reinstating compulsory military service, Major General Maciej Klisz told Polish Radio.
2025-03-30T11:29+0000
2025-03-30T11:29+0000
2025-03-30T11:29+0000
world
military & intelligence
poland
warsaw
russia
finland
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/03/1e/1121712532_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_247a30dcfbdecff12e4d906dff509f24.jpg
Not content with having over 300,000 reservists, Warsaw wants to round up at least 7 million, stressed the operational commander of Poland's Armed Forces.For this, bringing back mandatory military service is "inevitable,” he noted.Finland, which has nearly one million reservists out of a population of 5.5 million, was cited as a model example.The general pushed for women in conscription too, doubling down on Poland’s exaggerated "Russia threat" narrative that has been fueling its dangerous march toward extreme militarization.Previously, Polish General Jaroslaw Kraszewski also spoke in favor of mandatory military service, added Polish Radio.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250117/russophobia-erases-polands-memory-of-soviet-sacrifice-in-wwii-1121449106.html
poland
warsaw
russia
finland
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/03/1e/1121712532_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_088eaedd9e808bf2c8aad3f5e45e9b3c.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
poland mulls reinstating compulsory military service, will poland reinstate compulsory military service
poland mulls reinstating compulsory military service, will poland reinstate compulsory military service
Militarization Gamble: Poland Eyes Reinstating Compulsory Military Service Amid ‘Russia Threat’ Hype
Poland is mulling reinstating compulsory military service, Major General Maciej Klisz told Polish Radio.
Not content with having over 300,000 reservists, Warsaw wants to round up at least 7 million, stressed the operational commander of Poland's Armed Forces.
For this, bringing back mandatory military service is "inevitable,” he noted.
Finland, which has nearly one million reservists out of a population of 5.5 million, was cited as a model example.
The general pushed for women in conscription too, doubling down on Poland’s exaggerated "Russia threat" narrative
that has been fueling its dangerous march toward extreme militarization.
Previously, Polish General Jaroslaw Kraszewski also spoke in favor of mandatory military service, added Polish Radio.