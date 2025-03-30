https://sputnikglobe.com/20250330/militarization-gamble-poland-eyes-reinstating-compulsory-military-service-amid-russia-threat-hype-1121712353.html

Militarization Gamble: Poland Eyes Reinstating Compulsory Military Service Amid ‘Russia Threat’ Hype

Poland is mulling reinstating compulsory military service, Major General Maciej Klisz told Polish Radio.

Not content with having over 300,000 reservists, Warsaw wants to round up at least 7 million, stressed the operational commander of Poland's Armed Forces.For this, bringing back mandatory military service is "inevitable,” he noted.Finland, which has nearly one million reservists out of a population of 5.5 million, was cited as a model example.The general pushed for women in conscription too, doubling down on Poland’s exaggerated "Russia threat" narrative that has been fueling its dangerous march toward extreme militarization.Previously, Polish General Jaroslaw Kraszewski also spoke in favor of mandatory military service, added Polish Radio.

