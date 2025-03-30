International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250330/militarization-gamble-poland-eyes-reinstating-compulsory-military-service-amid-russia-threat-hype-1121712353.html
Militarization Gamble: Poland Eyes Reinstating Compulsory Military Service Amid ‘Russia Threat’ Hype
Militarization Gamble: Poland Eyes Reinstating Compulsory Military Service Amid ‘Russia Threat’ Hype
Sputnik International
Poland is mulling reinstating compulsory military service, Major General Maciej Klisz told Polish Radio.
2025-03-30T11:29+0000
2025-03-30T11:29+0000
world
military & intelligence
poland
warsaw
russia
finland
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/03/1e/1121712532_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_247a30dcfbdecff12e4d906dff509f24.jpg
Not content with having over 300,000 reservists, Warsaw wants to round up at least 7 million, stressed the operational commander of Poland's Armed Forces.For this, bringing back mandatory military service is "inevitable,” he noted.Finland, which has nearly one million reservists out of a population of 5.5 million, was cited as a model example.The general pushed for women in conscription too, doubling down on Poland’s exaggerated "Russia threat" narrative that has been fueling its dangerous march toward extreme militarization.Previously, Polish General Jaroslaw Kraszewski also spoke in favor of mandatory military service, added Polish Radio.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250117/russophobia-erases-polands-memory-of-soviet-sacrifice-in-wwii-1121449106.html
poland
warsaw
russia
finland
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/03/1e/1121712532_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_088eaedd9e808bf2c8aad3f5e45e9b3c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
poland mulls reinstating compulsory military service, will poland reinstate compulsory military service
poland mulls reinstating compulsory military service, will poland reinstate compulsory military service

Militarization Gamble: Poland Eyes Reinstating Compulsory Military Service Amid ‘Russia Threat’ Hype

11:29 GMT 30.03.2025
© AP Photo / Czarek SokolowskiVolunteers takes part in basic training with the Polish army in Nowogrod, Poland, on June 20, 2024.
Volunteers takes part in basic training with the Polish army in Nowogrod, Poland, on June 20, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.03.2025
© AP Photo / Czarek Sokolowski
Subscribe
Poland is mulling reinstating compulsory military service, Major General Maciej Klisz told Polish Radio.
Not content with having over 300,000 reservists, Warsaw wants to round up at least 7 million, stressed the operational commander of Poland's Armed Forces.
For this, bringing back mandatory military service is "inevitable,” he noted.
Finland, which has nearly one million reservists out of a population of 5.5 million, was cited as a model example.
The general pushed for women in conscription too, doubling down on Poland’s exaggerated "Russia threat" narrative that has been fueling its dangerous march toward extreme militarization.
Previously, Polish General Jaroslaw Kraszewski also spoke in favor of mandatory military service, added Polish Radio.
The Great Patriotic War 1941-1945. Soldiers of the Polish Army (on the left ) and the Red Army (right) raise the national flag of Poland over liberated Warsaw. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.01.2025
World
Russophobia Erases Poland’s Memory of Soviet Sacrifice in WWII
17 January, 14:03 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала