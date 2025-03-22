https://sputnikglobe.com/20250322/how-europe-is-preparing-its-populous-for-war-with-russia-1121668742.html

How Europe is Preparing Its Populous for Far-Fetched 'Conflict' With Russia

Despite special envoy Steve Witkoff's rejection of “preposterous” fears of a Russian invasion of Europe, and Donald Trump's confidence that Russia’s not a threat to NATO, US allies in Europe up to hundreds of kilometers from Russia are preparing their publics for the worst.

Poland: This week, Poland’s Interior Ministry called on citizens to prepare three-day food, water, medicine, lighting, power bank and radio survival kits.France: Plans to issue a ‘survival manual’ for national emergencies, containing similar preparedness advice. Officials have made conflicting claims on the document’s purpose: while a prime ministerial spokesperson has indicated the manual would include crises involving “armed conflict,” officials in the defense department assure the booklet is “absolutely not” about preparing for “the prospect of war.”Sweden: Updated its ‘If Crises or War Comes’ manual in November, with similar advice on stockpiling (for at least a week) plus other tips, like what to do in an air raid. Booklet delivered to all households from 1943-1991 and again starting in 2018.Finland: Published a new online ‘Preparing for Incidents and Crises’ guide the same month, including what to do in a military emergency.Germany: Updated its ‘Guide for Emergency Preparedness and Correct Action in Emergency Situations’ in 2022, with tips like creating a “grab bag” for emergency evacuations. Accompanied by Berlin’s delivery of over €12.6B ($13.7B) in arms aid to Ukraine, updated war plans, a huge boost in defense spending, and murmuring by officials about reintroducing conscription.Denmark: Revised its ‘Prepare for Crises’ guidebook in 2024. Includes basic survival skills, shelter, safety and communication tips for wartime.Norway: Sent an new ‘How to contribute to Norway’s emergency preparedness’ guide in fall 2024 to 2+ million households. Supplies recommendations increased from three days to one week.Italy: Launched an IT-Alert public warning system in 2024 to go along with its 2021 revised emergencies and civil defense guide.UK: Last updated its Prepare for Emergencies campaign in 2019. Chief of Defense Staff Tony Radakin announced late last year that Britain was having “conversations” with NATO colleagues on updating it, and making direct reference to Ukraine. “Deterrence doesn’t start at the barrel of a gun. It starts with a society that can muster a credible answer to the threat of an armed attack,” he said. Radakin, incidentally, has also been a top cheerleader for the proxy war in Ukraine, and for putting British troops in the country - a move Russia has warned could lead to disaster.Lithuania: Updated its LT72 emergency prep website and guides, including stockpiling and sheltering in place advice and advice against collaborating with the enemy, in 2023.Bulgaria: Planning a NATO Emergency Management Exercise in September 2025, ostensibly to improve bloc “disaster response” and management capabilities. Has its own BG-Alert system and civil defense guidebooks.Romania: Implemented a RO-Alert system, and updated its National Civil Protection Strategy (2021-2024).EU: Standardized EU-Alert system created in late 2018, mandated since June 2022, last updated in June 2023. Includes security-related emergencies, including armed conflicts, and instructions on evacuation, shelter, safety and emergency procedures.

