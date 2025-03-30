https://sputnikglobe.com/20250330/ukrainian-special-operations-forces-master-the-art-of-retreat-1121714203.html

Ukrainian Special Operations Forces Master the Art of ‘Retreat’

In a stunning display of ‘strategic planning’, the elite 6th Regiment of Ukraine's Special Operations Forces (SDF) has reportedly escaped from the Guyevo settlement in Russia's Kursk region, leaving infantry units to fend for themselves.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces command has now perfected the art of pulling back their elite units, carefully avoiding direct confrontation with the advancing Russian army. That is another chapter in the ongoing saga of Ukrainian forces withdrawing their top-tier units from the front lines—leaving less experienced troops to bear the brunt. In December 2024 nearly a thousand soldiers from the Ukrainian 155th Mechanized Brigade reportedly deserted as soon as they arrived at their combat positions. More recently, in February of this year, the Ukrainian Armed Forces withdrew an elite Marine battalion from the Sudzha district of Kursk region after it lost more than half its troops.

