US Cuts Funding - WHO Cuts Staff
The World Health Organization (WHO) is cutting its budget by over 20%, leading to staff reductions and a smaller scope of work, following the US withdrawal of funding, which previously made up 18% of its budget under President Trump’s administration.
The US had been the largest financial backer of the global health agency, contributing 18% of its funding. The withdrawal has worsened the WHO’s financial situation, which is already under strain due to reductions in official development assistance by other countries. The WHO has long faced criticism for its slow and ineffective response to the COVID-19 pandemic and its close ties with certain governments, leading to accusations of a lack of accountability and transparency.
30.03.2025
The WHO has long faced criticism for its slow and ineffective response to the COVID-19 pandemic and its close ties with certain governments, leading to accusations of a lack of accountability and transparency.
World Health Organization logo on its headquarters in Geneva
World
Big Pharma Influence, Corruption and Rape Allegations: The Hidden Scandals of the WHO's History
24 December 2024
