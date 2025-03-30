https://sputnikglobe.com/20250330/us-cuts-funding---who-cuts-staff--1121713003.html
US Cuts Funding - WHO Cuts Staff
US Cuts Funding - WHO Cuts Staff
Sputnik International
The World Health Organization (WHO) is cutting its budget by over 20%, leading to staff reductions and a smaller scope of work, following the US withdrawal of funding, which previously made up 18% of its budget under President Trump’s administration.
2025-03-30T11:24+0000
2025-03-30T11:24+0000
2025-03-30T11:24+0000
world
donald trump
world health organization (who)
us
funding
us funding
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107941/18/1079411802_0:128:1281:848_1920x0_80_0_0_7bab440805bdf017fcb58a9baef9ab6f.jpg
The US had been the largest financial backer of the global health agency, contributing 18% of its funding. The withdrawal has worsened the WHO’s financial situation, which is already under strain due to reductions in official development assistance by other countries. The WHO has long faced criticism for its slow and ineffective response to the COVID-19 pandemic and its close ties with certain governments, leading to accusations of a lack of accountability and transparency.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241224/big-pharma-influence-corruption-and-rape-allegations-the-hidden-scandals-of-the-whos-history-1121259671.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107941/18/1079411802_0:0:1131:848_1920x0_80_0_0_932d9c205a785eef6ab68c40547ced91.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
world health organization, us withdrawal of funding, president trump’s administration
world health organization, us withdrawal of funding, president trump’s administration
US Cuts Funding - WHO Cuts Staff
The World Health Organization (WHO) is cutting its budget by over 20%, leading to staff reductions and a smaller scope of work, following the US withdrawal of funding, which previously made up 18% of its budget under President Trump’s administration.
The US had been the largest financial backer of the global health agency, contributing 18% of its funding. The withdrawal has worsened the WHO’s financial situation, which is already under strain due to reductions in official development assistance by other countries.
The WHO
has long faced criticism for its slow and ineffective response to the COVID-19 pandemic and its close ties with certain governments, leading to accusations of a lack of accountability and transparency.
24 December 2024, 17:14 GMT