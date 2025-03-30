https://sputnikglobe.com/20250330/us-cuts-funding---who-cuts-staff--1121713003.html

US Cuts Funding - WHO Cuts Staff

The World Health Organization (WHO) is cutting its budget by over 20%, leading to staff reductions and a smaller scope of work, following the US withdrawal of funding, which previously made up 18% of its budget under President Trump’s administration.

The US had been the largest financial backer of the global health agency, contributing 18% of its funding. The withdrawal has worsened the WHO’s financial situation, which is already under strain due to reductions in official development assistance by other countries. The WHO has long faced criticism for its slow and ineffective response to the COVID-19 pandemic and its close ties with certain governments, leading to accusations of a lack of accountability and transparency.

