International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250330/zelensky-cornered-by-us-resource-deal-1121712403.html
Zelensky Cornered by US Resource Deal
Zelensky Cornered by US Resource Deal
Sputnik International
A new US agreement on resource extraction revenues in Ukraine has put Volodymyr Zelensky in a tough spot, offering a choice of becoming a vassal state or risking losing US support, a French newspaper writes.
2025-03-30T10:49+0000
2025-03-30T10:49+0000
world
volodymyr zelensky
ukraine
delaware
washington
us
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/0e/1120885313_0:146:2817:1730_1920x0_80_0_0_12508d304867cf7bd0f6f9b481681ca3.jpg
According to the publication, initially the US demanded $500 billion, but the latest proposal leaves the total sum to be calculated later. The deal also covers all infrastructure projects and offers no security guarantees. The agreement grants US control over half of Ukraine’s oil, gas, metals, and infrastructure through a joint investment fund, with three members appointed by Washington. The US would receive all profits until Ukraine repays $100 billion with 4% interest, after which Ukraine gets 50% of the profits. The fund will be registered in Delaware, but operate under New York jurisdiction, with the US gaining veto power over resource sales and the ability to inspect Ukrainian agency accounts.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250328/three-ways-how-expired-zelensky-can-be-ousted-as-chief-obstacle-to-peace-in-ukraine-1121705984.html
ukraine
delaware
washington
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/0e/1120885313_157:0:2658:1876_1920x0_80_0_0_483a070a563dd9084a12f447fce9c801.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
new us agreement, volodymyr zelensky, us support, resource extraction
new us agreement, volodymyr zelensky, us support, resource extraction

Zelensky Cornered by US Resource Deal

10:49 GMT 30.03.2025
© AP Photo / Denes ErdosUkraine's Volodymyr Zelensky Nov. 7, 2024.
Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky Nov. 7, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.03.2025
© AP Photo / Denes Erdos
Subscribe
A new US agreement on resource extraction revenues in Ukraine has put Volodymyr Zelensky in a tough spot, offering a choice of becoming a vassal state or risking losing US support, a French newspaper writes.
According to the publication, initially the US demanded $500 billion, but the latest proposal leaves the total sum to be calculated later. The deal also covers all infrastructure projects and offers no security guarantees.
The agreement grants US control over half of Ukraine’s oil, gas, metals, and infrastructure through a joint investment fund, with three members appointed by Washington. The US would receive all profits until Ukraine repays $100 billion with 4% interest, after which Ukraine gets 50% of the profits.
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.03.2025
Analysis
Three Ways How 'Expired' Zelensky Can Be Ousted as Chief Obstacle to Peace in Ukraine
28 March, 15:24 GMT
The fund will be registered in Delaware, but operate under New York jurisdiction, with the US gaining veto power over resource sales and the ability to inspect Ukrainian agency accounts.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала