https://sputnikglobe.com/20250331/denmark-drains-defenses-arming-ukraine-leaving-little-to-defend-greenland-against-trump-1121721592.html

Denmark Drains Defenses Arming Ukraine, Leaving Little to Defend Greenland Against Trump

Denmark Drains Defenses Arming Ukraine, Leaving Little to Defend Greenland Against Trump

Sputnik International

President Trump has refused to take “military force off the table” in discussions on a potential US acquisition of Greenland. Denmark has vocally rejected Trump’s claims to its autonomous territory, but doesn’t have the military muscle to walk the talk, having gambled its security away to arm another country 1,000 km away.

2025-03-31T17:28+0000

2025-03-31T17:28+0000

2025-03-31T17:28+0000

military

military & intelligence

donald trump

denmark

ukraine

greenland

royal danish navy

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/03/1f/1121721427_0:25:1146:670_1920x0_80_0_0_26bb3b7fa9113f5d01769b9855ebe1ec.jpg

While it has a population of just 6 millino and a $428 billion GDP, Denmark has consistently led the Western alliance in the proxy war against Russia in Ukraine, with its arms deliveries the FOURTH LARGEST after the US, Germany and the UK, totaling $8.2 billion, and non-military aid adding up to $1.15 billion.Denmark has cleared out its arms caches of up to 100% of certain weapons to arm Kiev, including:And Denmark’s Greenland Defenses?Denmark has just 130 civilian and military personnel permanently based at its Joint Arctic Command in Nuuk, plus the 1st Squadron of the Royal Danish Navy with four Thetis patrol and three Knud Rasmussen-class patrol ships, a lone Challenger 604 maritime patrol aircraft, and 14 Sirius Dog Sled Patrol commandos guarding the island.$2 billion in additional security investments are planned, but not yet implemented.Denmark’s lone ammunition factory, Denex, isn’t expected to become operational again until 2027, leaving it dependent on allies, including the US, to restock its emptied armories until then.Who knew that blowing your defense capabilities on a proxy war against Russia could come with serious risks?

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250330/pentagons-playbook-leaked-memo-names-new-potential-threats---1121713853.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250316/greenland-in-trumps-sights-three-possible-fates-await-1121645109.html

denmark

ukraine

greenland

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

does denmark have ability to defend greenland, have danish arms deliveries to ukraine weakened ability to defend greenland against trump