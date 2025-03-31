https://sputnikglobe.com/20250331/denmark-drains-defenses-arming-ukraine-leaving-little-to-defend-greenland-against-trump-1121721592.html
Denmark Drains Defenses Arming Ukraine, Leaving Little to Defend Greenland Against Trump
Denmark Drains Defenses Arming Ukraine, Leaving Little to Defend Greenland Against Trump
Sputnik International
President Trump has refused to take “military force off the table” in discussions on a potential US acquisition of Greenland. Denmark has vocally rejected Trump’s claims to its autonomous territory, but doesn’t have the military muscle to walk the talk, having gambled its security away to arm another country 1,000 km away.
2025-03-31T17:28+0000
2025-03-31T17:28+0000
2025-03-31T17:28+0000
military
military & intelligence
donald trump
denmark
ukraine
greenland
royal danish navy
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/03/1f/1121721427_0:25:1146:670_1920x0_80_0_0_26bb3b7fa9113f5d01769b9855ebe1ec.jpg
While it has a population of just 6 millino and a $428 billion GDP, Denmark has consistently led the Western alliance in the proxy war against Russia in Ukraine, with its arms deliveries the FOURTH LARGEST after the US, Germany and the UK, totaling $8.2 billion, and non-military aid adding up to $1.15 billion.Denmark has cleared out its arms caches of up to 100% of certain weapons to arm Kiev, including:And Denmark’s Greenland Defenses?Denmark has just 130 civilian and military personnel permanently based at its Joint Arctic Command in Nuuk, plus the 1st Squadron of the Royal Danish Navy with four Thetis patrol and three Knud Rasmussen-class patrol ships, a lone Challenger 604 maritime patrol aircraft, and 14 Sirius Dog Sled Patrol commandos guarding the island.$2 billion in additional security investments are planned, but not yet implemented.Denmark’s lone ammunition factory, Denex, isn’t expected to become operational again until 2027, leaving it dependent on allies, including the US, to restock its emptied armories until then.Who knew that blowing your defense capabilities on a proxy war against Russia could come with serious risks?
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250330/pentagons-playbook-leaked-memo-names-new-potential-threats---1121713853.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250316/greenland-in-trumps-sights-three-possible-fates-await-1121645109.html
denmark
ukraine
greenland
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/03/1f/1121721427_111:0:1036:694_1920x0_80_0_0_d7d16b28caf3626f3f7164acd4dde011.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
does denmark have ability to defend greenland, have danish arms deliveries to ukraine weakened ability to defend greenland against trump
does denmark have ability to defend greenland, have danish arms deliveries to ukraine weakened ability to defend greenland against trump
Denmark Drains Defenses Arming Ukraine, Leaving Little to Defend Greenland Against Trump
President Trump has refused to take “military force off the table” in discussions on a potential US acquisition of Greenland. Denmark has vocally rejected Trump’s claims to its autonomous territory, but doesn’t have the military muscle to walk the talk, having gambled its security away to arm another country 1,000 km away.
While it has a population of just 6 millino and a $428 billion GDP, Denmark has consistently led the Western alliance in the proxy war against Russia in Ukraine, with its arms deliveries the FOURTH LARGEST after the US, Germany and the UK, totaling $8.2 billion, and non-military aid adding up to $1.15 billion.
Denmark has cleared out its arms caches of up to 100% of certain weapons to arm Kiev, including:
19 F-16s (over 60% of Denmark’s fleet)
All 19 (100%) of its CAESAR howitzers
At least 30 of 195 Leopard 1A5 and 14 of 107 of Leopard 2A4 tanks
500 Stinger MANPADs, 2,700 LAW anti-tank weapons
Harpoon coastal defense systems, Marder IFVs, engineering equipment, radars, drones, small arms, and soldiers’ gear, from uniforms to field hospitals, living containers and first aid.
And Denmark’s Greenland Defenses?
Denmark has just 130 civilian and military personnel permanently based at its Joint Arctic Command in Nuuk, plus the 1st Squadron of the Royal Danish Navy with four Thetis patrol and three Knud Rasmussen-class patrol ships, a lone Challenger 604 maritime patrol aircraft, and 14 Sirius Dog Sled Patrol commandos guarding the island.
$2 billion in additional security investments are planned, but not yet implemented.
Denmark’s lone ammunition factory, Denex, isn’t expected to become operational again until 2027, leaving it dependent on allies, including the US, to restock its emptied armories until then.
In an asymmetric warfare scenario against an overwhelmingly superior power like the US, Denmark would need as many small, portable weapons (like the ones it gave away to Ukraine) and as much support equipment as it could muster.
Who knew that blowing your defense capabilities on a proxy war against Russia could come with serious risks?