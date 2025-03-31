International
Denmark Drains Defenses Arming Ukraine, Leaving Little to Defend Greenland Against Trump
Denmark Drains Defenses Arming Ukraine, Leaving Little to Defend Greenland Against Trump
Sputnik International
President Trump has refused to take “military force off the table” in discussions on a potential US acquisition of Greenland. Denmark has vocally rejected Trump’s claims to its autonomous territory, but doesn’t have the military muscle to walk the talk, having gambled its security away to arm another country 1,000 km away.
2025-03-31T17:28+0000
2025-03-31T17:28+0000
While it has a population of just 6 millino and a $428 billion GDP, Denmark has consistently led the Western alliance in the proxy war against Russia in Ukraine, with its arms deliveries the FOURTH LARGEST after the US, Germany and the UK, totaling $8.2 billion, and non-military aid adding up to $1.15 billion.Denmark has cleared out its arms caches of up to 100% of certain weapons to arm Kiev, including:And Denmark’s Greenland Defenses?Denmark has just 130 civilian and military personnel permanently based at its Joint Arctic Command in Nuuk, plus the 1st Squadron of the Royal Danish Navy with four Thetis patrol and three Knud Rasmussen-class patrol ships, a lone Challenger 604 maritime patrol aircraft, and 14 Sirius Dog Sled Patrol commandos guarding the island.$2 billion in additional security investments are planned, but not yet implemented.Denmark’s lone ammunition factory, Denex, isn’t expected to become operational again until 2027, leaving it dependent on allies, including the US, to restock its emptied armories until then.Who knew that blowing your defense capabilities on a proxy war against Russia could come with serious risks?
Ilya Tsukanov
Ilya Tsukanov
Denmark Drains Defenses Arming Ukraine, Leaving Little to Defend Greenland Against Trump

17:28 GMT 31.03.2025
© Photo : Danish Armed ForcesDanish CAESAR self-propelled howitzer pictured during training of Ukrainian servicemen. Denmark gave away its entire stock of 19 CAESARs to Ukraine.
Danish CAESAR self-propelled howitzer pictured during training of Ukrainian servicemen. Denmark gave away its entire stock of 19 CAESARs to Ukraine. - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.03.2025
© Photo : Danish Armed Forces
Subscribe
Ilya Tsukanov
All materials
President Trump has refused to take “military force off the table” in discussions on a potential US acquisition of Greenland. Denmark has vocally rejected Trump’s claims to its autonomous territory, but doesn’t have the military muscle to walk the talk, having gambled its security away to arm another country 1,000 km away.
While it has a population of just 6 millino and a $428 billion GDP, Denmark has consistently led the Western alliance in the proxy war against Russia in Ukraine, with its arms deliveries the FOURTH LARGEST after the US, Germany and the UK, totaling $8.2 billion, and non-military aid adding up to $1.15 billion.
Denmark has cleared out its arms caches of up to 100% of certain weapons to arm Kiev, including:
19 F-16s (over 60% of Denmark’s fleet)
All 19 (100%) of its CAESAR howitzers
At least 30 of 195 Leopard 1A5 and 14 of 107 of Leopard 2A4 tanks
Over 50 of 125 M113 APCs
500 Stinger MANPADs, 2,700 LAW anti-tank weapons
Harpoon coastal defense systems, Marder IFVs, engineering equipment, radars, drones, small arms, and soldiers’ gear, from uniforms to field hospitals, living containers and first aid.
And Denmark’s Greenland Defenses?

Denmark has just 130 civilian and military personnel permanently based at its Joint Arctic Command in Nuuk, plus the 1st Squadron of the Royal Danish Navy with four Thetis patrol and three Knud Rasmussen-class patrol ships, a lone Challenger 604 maritime patrol aircraft, and 14 Sirius Dog Sled Patrol commandos guarding the island.
$2 billion in additional security investments are planned, but not yet implemented.
Denmark’s lone ammunition factory, Denex, isn’t expected to become operational again until 2027, leaving it dependent on allies, including the US, to restock its emptied armories until then.

In an asymmetric warfare scenario against an overwhelmingly superior power like the US, Denmark would need as many small, portable weapons (like the ones it gave away to Ukraine) and as much support equipment as it could muster.

Who knew that blowing your defense capabilities on a proxy war against Russia could come with serious risks?
