Ukrainian Armed Forces Continue to Strike Russian Energy Facilities - MoD
The Ukrainian Armed Forces have carried out a new series of strikes on Russian energy facilities, continuing a pattern of targeting key infrastructure despite official claims from Kiev that such operations would not focus on energy-related sites, the Russian the Defense Ministry said.
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/01/1119211006_0:173:3025:1875_1920x0_80_0_0_da8604db882a151fae9070b52fb86252.jpg
“Over the past 24 hours, despite the Kiev regime's statements about not striking energy facilities, the Ukrainian Armed Forces continued to attack the energy infrastructure of the Russian Federation,” the ministry said.
On Sunday evening, Ukrainian artillery shelled a facility of Bryanskenergo, a branch of the PJSC Rosseti Center, which serves as a key provider of electricity in the region. As a result, a high-voltage line was disconnected after a wire break on one of the support towers, causing power outages in homes across the Suzemsky district.
Ukrainian forces also launched an attack using a UAV on a complete transformer substation in the area, resulting in another power outage, this time in the Sevsky district.
The Russian Defense Ministry emphasized that these continued strikes on energy facilities highlight Kiev's lack of commitment to any potential peace agreements or conflict resolution.
Ukraine lost more than 190 troops and a tank in the Kursk region border area over the past 24 hours, the ministry said.
"Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Armed Forces lost more than 190 servicepeople; a tank, an armored personnel carrier, three combat armored vehicles, five cars, two artillery pieces, a mortar, three UAV control points, and an ammunition depot have been destroyed. Two Ukrainian Armed Forces servicepeople surrendered," the ministry said in a statement.
In total, during the hostilities in the Kursk region, Kiev has lost more than 71,240 troops and 403 tanks, the ministry added.
Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr eliminated up to 420 Ukrainian soldiers over the past 24 hours, the ministry said.
"The Ukrainian Armed Forces lost up to 420 servicepeople, a tank, four combat armored vehicles, including a French-made VAB armored car and a US-made HMMWV armored combat vehicle. Three pickup trucks, two field artillery guns, and a mobile electronic warfare station were destroyed," the ministry said.
Russia's Battlegroup Zapad eliminated more than 200 Ukrainian military personnel, while Battlegroup Yug eliminated up to 275 Ukrainian soldiers, the ministry added.