https://sputnikglobe.com/20250203/de-dollarization-trend-will-persist-despite-trumps-opposition-1121534707.html

De-Dollarization Trend Will Persist Despite Trump’s Opposition

De-Dollarization Trend Will Persist Despite Trump’s Opposition

Sputnik International

The shift towards national currencies and a multipolar world is here to stay, says Lillie Ferriol Prat, a research assistant at the South African DUT BRICS Research Institute.

2025-02-03T19:29+0000

2025-02-03T19:29+0000

2025-02-03T19:29+0000

americas

us

donald trump

russia

brics

kremlin

dedollarisation

dollar

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/09/1116078135_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_75cf253e3161861f09f2c2ff7b39ffe1.jpg

US President Donald Trump has threatened 100% tariffs on BRICS countries if they attempted to replace the US dollar with a common currency. The Kremlin dismissed that warning, stating no such plan is currently on the table. Ferriol Prat notes that sanctions are often ineffective, especially as BRICS+ now represents over 50% of the global population. She believes Trump’s rhetoric is aimed at the domestic audience. Trump is escalating opposition to alternatives to the dollar. On January 23, he signed an executive order banning Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) in the US, with language suggesting other nations' CBDCs could also be targeted, some experts say. The Atlantic Council’s CBDC Tracker shows 134 countries – covering 98% of global GDP – are exploring digital currencies, including BRICS nations. Since the freezing of Russia’s sovereign assets in 2022, cross-border wholesale CBDC projects have more than doubled. The Kremlin has said the move shattered trust in the dollar and euro.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241220/whats-the-us-deep-state-and-how-could-de-dollarization-weaken-it-1121222070.html

americas

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

de-dollarization, brics, donald trump, brics bridge, cbdc, digital currencies, replacement for us dollar, trump's threat to impose 100% tariffs on brics, brics currency