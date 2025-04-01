https://sputnikglobe.com/20250401/vladimir-putin-held-talks-with-chinese-foreign-minister-wang-yi-in-kremlin-1121726500.html
Vladimir Putin Holds Talks With Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Kremlin
Russian President Vladimir Putin promised that by the time Xi Jinping visits Russia in May, a rich and well-prepared program will be ready.
"We want to express our satisfaction with the way our relations are developing, including with the direct support of our foreign ministries. I know that you have a large, rich program for your visit. First of all, it is connected with the preparation of the Chinese President's visit to Russia. We are going to prepare a good and rich program. I hope that it will not only be connected with the participation in ceremonial events, but it will also be an independent visit," Putin said at a meeting with Wang.Putin said that he expects Xi to visit Russia on the occasion of the Victory Day on May 9 to celebrate the victory over Nazi Germany and militarist Japan.Vladimir Putin emphasized that Moscow and Beijing are collaborating effectively across various international platforms, including the United Nations, BRICS, and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).Putin stated, "We will have the chance to discuss both the current state of our bilateral relations and our cooperation on international platforms. Among these, we particularly highlight the UN, the UN Security Council, as well as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, BRICS, and other platforms where we work together successfully."Wang stressed that the friendship between Moscow and Beijing is not temporary, but long-term.
