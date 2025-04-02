International
A Sweeter Deal? Trump White House Bets on Outbidding Denmark for Greenland
A Sweeter Deal? Trump White House Bets on Outbidding Denmark for Greenland
The Trump administration is number-crunching to figure out the price tag for controlling the autonomous territory of Denmark, insiders told The Washington Post.
Behind-the-scenes planning suggests US President Donald Trump’s Greenland dream isn’t just talk - it’s creeping into actual government policy, The Washington Post reported.The Trump administration is feverishly number-crunching to figure out the price tag for controlling the autonomous territory of Denmark, insiders told the outlet.The White House is:As for how to obtain Greenland, one option under analysis is to offer a sweeter deal to the government of Greenland than Denmark, which currently pumps about $600 million a year into the island.“The point is, ‘We’ll pay you more than Denmark does,’” one official reportedly said.Donald Trump has said repeatedly that the United States will “get” Greenland.“100 percent,” he told NBC News on Saturday. When asked whether a takeover might involve force, he quipped that there is a “good possibility that we could do it without military force” but that “I don’t take anything off the table.”
A Sweeter Deal? Trump White House Bets on Outbidding Denmark for Greenland

10:39 GMT 02.04.2025
Harbour of Nuuk, Greenland, on March 4, 2025.
Svetlana Ekimenko
Denmark has vocally rejected Donald Trump’s claims to its autonomous territory, but the US President remains determined to take control of the island.
Behind-the-scenes planning suggests US President Donald Trump’s Greenland dream isn’t just talk - it’s creeping into actual government policy, The Washington Post reported.
The Trump administration is feverishly number-crunching to figure out the price tag for controlling the autonomous territory of Denmark, insiders told the outlet.
The White House is:
Calculating the cost of running the island, along with providing government services for its 58,000 residents.
Trying to figure out the potential windfall from its natural resources.
As for how to obtain Greenland, one option under analysis is to offer a sweeter deal to the government of Greenland than Denmark, which currently pumps about $600 million a year into the island.
“The point is, ‘We’ll pay you more than Denmark does,’” one official reportedly said.
Donald Trump has said repeatedly that the United States will “get” Greenland.
“100 percent,” he told NBC News on Saturday. When asked whether a takeover might involve force, he quipped that there is a “good possibility that we could do it without military force” but that “I don’t take anything off the table.”
