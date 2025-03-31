https://sputnikglobe.com/20250331/pepe-escobar-from-sanaa-to-saada--yemen-during-wartime-1121717925.html

Pepe Escobar: From Sana’a to Saada — Yemen During Wartime

SAADA, northwest Yemen – It’s 2 pm on Wednesday, March 26, and I am standing in a deserted boulevard in Saada during Ramadan, in silence, surrounded by mountains, and watching a road sign telling me the Saudi border is only a two-hour drive away.

We had arrived in northwest Yemen – the birthplace of the Ansarallah movement – in a convoy of white Toyota SUVs, not really a convoy, actually a decoy, because they never rode together along the scenically spectacular highway for serious security reasons.We were a small group of around 12 people – East and West – who had spent the previous days in the capital Sana’a as part of a conference on Palestine titled “You Are Not Alone”. As our gracious hosts pointed out, we in fact broke – physically - the Western/Arab blockade of Yemen, as the first group of foreigners to visit the country in years.Included in the group were former Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi; Prof. Ma Xiaolin, a wonderful man, a Hui (Chinese Muslim) from Ningxia province and dean of an Institute of Studies of the Mediterranean Rim in high-tech hub Hangzhou; top Malaysian researcher Aminurraasyid Yatiban, who delivered a stunning presentation during the conference on the militarization of archeology in al-Quds; Nelson Mandela’s grandson, Mandla; and the Irish dynamic duo Mike Wallace and Clare Daly, formerly at the European Parliament.It took a while to realize why we were there at this particular time – everything part of a meticulous security operation. That was no coincidence: the day before, March 25, marked the 10th anniversary of the first strike on Yemen by the proverbial “coalition” of the willing – assorted Arabs except Oman – led by Saudi Arabia with the Obama-Biden White House “leading from behind”.Later in the afternoon we would learn that no less than 45,000 buildings across Yemen, especially in Saada governorate, had been hit in these past 10 years; and now with direct input from the “peace through strength” Trump 2.0-led Pentagon which, as the tawdry Signal saga revealed, launched a war on Ansarallah and Yemen “to send a message”.We saw the “message” imprinted on a construction-in-progress cancer hospital in Saada, whose financing took enormous effort, now flattened by CENTCOM’s bombs only two days before our visit. We collected fragments of American bombs, some with manufacturer name and contract number – to be analyzed by Yemeni teams. One unexploded bomb lay in the bowels of the destroyed hospital.In a direct link to the 10-year-old war, we also visited the site where a school bus was hit by a Saudi airstrike in 2018: all 42 kids died, the evidence found in one of their cellphones amidst the rubble. They are all buried in a small martyr’s cemetery.At night, I was told to expect another “knock on the door” around 4 a.m. Some of us in fact expected the impossible: a face-to-face meeting with the leader of Ansarallah, Abdul Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi, who lives in Saada governorate. But that would have represented an unimaginable security risk, as he’s now CENTCOM’s number one target for “decapitation” in the whole of West Asia.Yemen: the Origin of All ArabsTo understand the complexities of Yemen, we need to start on how the system of government works. It’s like a triangle.At the top of the triangle sits the Leader, Abdul Malik al-Houthi, the younger brother of late Hussein al-Houthi, the first leader of Ansarallah, a multi-layered religious/political/military movement mostly composed of Zaydi Shi’ites.Right below sits President Mahdi Muhammad al Mashad.At the other two angles of the triangle we have, on one side, the 9 members of the High Political Council – which must answer to Parliament: we met 4 of them. On the other side we haveParliament – which in fact has precedence over the Prime Minister. And then the institutions of the government, with primacy for the justice system.In Saada, an intel specialist told me, unambiguously, that “the real set of power is here”, not in Sana’a: a direct reference to Leader Abdul Malik al-Houthi.Yemen is the foundation stone of all Arab migrations; from the first Semitic migrations through the broken-apart Sheba due to the collapse of the Great Dam of Marib (the Queen of Sheba, incidentally, was born in Sana’a), to all the armies that spread Islam all over the world, from Africa to Mesopotamia, India and Southeast Asia.Yemen was ruled by the two greatest Queens in the Islamic world: Bilkis of Sheba and Arwa of the Sulayhid state. Prophet Muhammad specified more than 45 authenticated hadiths on Yemen and Yemenis.In a nutshell: Yemen is the origin of all Arabs. No wonder tawdry Wahhabi upstarts wallowing in sub-zero culture and hostages of bling bling bad taste, hate Yemen with a vengeance, especially since the Yemeni unification of 1990.Yemenis were the first to write in Yemeni Arabic letters – the letters of Musnad, the Ancient South Arabian script. They documented their own history so it won’t be distorted in the future, as much as contemporary Yemenis document their history of plunder by the Western oligarchy and its despicable Arab regimes surrogates.Yemen’s intrinsic power is a tremendous threat to turbo-capitalism configured as Plunder Inc.. No wonder the 10-year war still in progress has featured a litany of mobilized takfiri thugs, mercenaries, corrupt interim governments and a shameful UN-backed coalition designed to bomb and starve Yemenis into submission, as documented by Isa Blumi’s remarkable Destroying Yemen: What Chaos in Arabia Tells Us About The World.Trump 2.0 represents a logical conclusion of the process; in the “peacemaker’s” own words, these “barbarians” will be “annihilated”. As in the only way left for globalized financial oligarchy to plunder the riches of Yemen now is to destroy it.Fighting for Palestine “Ethically and Spiritually”We were relaxing in the dewanya of our hotel in Sana’a, drinking tea and waiting for the daily televised address to the nation by Leader Abdul Malik al-Houthi when suddenly he entered the room, unannounced. We were speechless: that was none other than Yahya Saree, the spokesman of the Yemeni Armed Forces, who Prof. Ma told me is a superstar in China – actually all across the Global Majority.That was an astonishing security risk: to visit a group of foreigners in a well-known hotel in central Sana’a. As if he was daring CENTCOM in person, not virtually via social media, as he does it every day. Yahya Saree shook our hands, delivered a short speech and made his point crystal clear: “We in Yemen have decided to take this position in support and solidarity with the Palestinians out of our moral and religious responsibilities.”In a private conversation with Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, a member of the High Political Council and former head of the Revolutionary Committee, I asked him whether Yemen had diplomatic efforts with Russia and China. The response, in flowery Arabic with several metaphors – lost in translation - and a profusion of smiles, was priceless: yes.We were also privileged to spend at least two hours with Prof. Dr. Abdulaziz Saleh bin Habtoor, a member of the High Political Council, former Prime Minister, the general supervisor of the conference “You are Not Alone” and a towering Yemeni old-school intellectual.Prof. bin Habtoor is also the author of a must-read book, Undeterred: Yemen in the Face of Decisive Storm, with an English translation published in 2017 by the language center in Sana’a University.Prof. bin Habtoor summarized Houthi power in three vectors: leadership/guidance; “mobilization of the people”; and “resilience derived from History.” And compared “Saudis trying to fight us since 1967” to real “Yemeni liberation achieved only in 2016”.Houthi military power has come a long way from “technical cooperation” during the Cold War, top Yemeni students honing their skills in the USSR and China, and “a good military connection with Egypt before Sadat.”Prof. bin Habtoor also remarked how Beirut, Baghdad and Cairo used to be “great cultural centers”; no wonder they were all attacked by Western vultures and their surrogates. Now the “reference” in the Arab world has been degraded to cheap, tawdry, bling bling Persian Gulf.That complemented a sharp analysis by former Iraqi PM Mahdi, who extolled how “Yemen has been liberated culturally and economically, self-sufficient and independent from the world system”, although paying an enormous price. Former Bolivian Foreign Minister Fernando Huanacuni, very close to Evo Morales, delivered the clincher: “We are walking in circles” – because all development models are connected to neocolonialism. We “need a new – trans-continental - model” as “we fight the same struggle in Latin America and West Asia.”“There Will Be Surprises”Whatever the several stooges exchanging “bomb Yemen” messages on a Signal chat – crammed with CIA backdoors – may dream of, Yemen will not be broken. Still, the Pentagon has dispatched at least four B-2A stealth strategic bombers to Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean. Together with the four B-52H already in the base plus KC-135 tankers and C-17 transport aircraft as support, the Pentagon is definitely bent on inflicting long-term Hell from Above on Yemen.Only on Sunday night, civilian (italics mine) buildings in Sana’a were bombed no less than 13 times. US on the ground intel in Yemen is a joke.The Fox News clown posing as head of the Pentagon has ordered the USS Harry Truman – now routinely targeted by the Yemeni Armed Forces – to stay in the Red Sea for another month. The USS Carl Vinson strike group, formerly deployed in the Asia-Pacific, left for West Asia this past Friday.So soon, in thesis, the US Navy may have two aircraft carrier strike groups – with hundreds of fighter jets – parked on both sides of the Bab el-Mandeb. The Yemeni Armed Forces are not even blinking.On the contrary. First they warned all airlines that “what is referred to as Ben Gurion Airport” in Tel Aviv has become unsafe for air traffic - and will remain so until the genocide in Gaza stops, de facto declaring an aerial blockade on Israel.Then they ramped up their UAV force attacks on several warships attached to the USS Harry Truman.Even as B-2 bombers targeted an underground missile complex of the Yemeni Armed Forces with devastating bunker busters, they couldn’t destroy it: only the entrances collapsed.That neatly tied up with leader Abdul Malik al-Houthi, on X, announcing “there is an upcoming surprise regarding the development of Yemen's military capabilities that may surprise the United States. It could be revealed after its use, as actions will precede words.”That may have been related to a senior source in the Yemeni Armed Forces High Command stating that they targeted the E-2 command and control aircraft of the USS Harry Truman, with the aircraft carrier losing its command. So far there has been thunderous silence from the Pentagon.Of course no one expects Team Trump 2.0 to understand what Prophet Muhammad himself had stated, unambiguously, in the 7th century: “Faith is Yemeni, law is Yemeni and wisdom is Yemeni”.Nor will they understand the top two imperatives of the Arab Fight Club. Rule number one: Don’t mess with Yemen. Rule number two: DO NOT mess with Yemen.

