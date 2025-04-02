International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Ukrainian Barrier Units Shoot Prisoners Who Try to Flee – PoW
Ukrainian Armed Forces are reportedly sending prisoners to the front lines, with ‘barrier units’ tasked with shooting any who attempt to retreat, a Ukrainian prisoner of war told Sputnik.
While the captured soldier did not personally witness the events, he heard first-hand accounts from fellow troops who were sent reinforcements directly from Ukrainian prisons. The "motivational troops," as he calls them, are part of a strategy aimed at preventing retreat, often at the expense of the prisoners' lives.
Ukrainian Armed Forces are reportedly sending prisoners to the front lines, with ‘barrier units’ tasked with shooting any who attempt to retreat, a Ukrainian prisoner of war told Sputnik.
While the captured soldier did not personally witness the events, he heard first-hand accounts from fellow troops who were sent reinforcements directly from Ukrainian prisons.
The "motivational troops," as he calls them, are part of a strategy aimed at preventing retreat, often at the expense of the prisoners' lives.
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
