Ukrainian Barrier Units Shoot Prisoners Who Try to Flee – PoW

Ukrainian Armed Forces are reportedly sending prisoners to the front lines, with ‘barrier units’ tasked with shooting any who attempt to retreat, a Ukrainian prisoner of war told Sputnik.

2025-04-02T14:32+0000

While the captured soldier did not personally witness the events, he heard first-hand accounts from fellow troops who were sent reinforcements directly from Ukrainian prisons. The "motivational troops," as he calls them, are part of a strategy aimed at preventing retreat, often at the expense of the prisoners' lives.

