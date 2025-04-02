https://sputnikglobe.com/20250402/ukrainian-barrier-units-shoot-prisoners-who-try-to-flee--pow-1121731673.html
Ukrainian Barrier Units Shoot Prisoners Who Try to Flee – PoW
Ukrainian Barrier Units Shoot Prisoners Who Try to Flee – PoW
Ukrainian Armed Forces are reportedly sending prisoners to the front lines, with ‘barrier units’ tasked with shooting any who attempt to retreat, a Ukrainian prisoner of war told Sputnik.
While the captured soldier did not personally witness the events, he heard first-hand accounts from fellow troops who were sent reinforcements directly from Ukrainian prisons. The "motivational troops," as he calls them, are part of a strategy aimed at preventing retreat, often at the expense of the prisoners' lives.
Ukrainian barrier units shoot prisoners who try to flee – PoW
Ukrainian barrier units shoot prisoners who try to flee – PoW
Ukrainian Barrier Units Shoot Prisoners Who Try to Flee – PoW
Ukrainian Armed Forces are reportedly sending prisoners to the front lines, with ‘barrier units’ tasked with shooting any who attempt to retreat, a Ukrainian prisoner of war told Sputnik.
While the captured soldier did not personally witness the events, he heard first-hand accounts from fellow troops who were sent reinforcements directly from Ukrainian prisons
The "motivational troops," as he calls them, are part of a strategy aimed at preventing retreat, often at the expense of the prisoners' lives.