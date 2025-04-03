https://sputnikglobe.com/20250403/hungary-to-withdraw-from-international-criminal-court--governments-head-1121736354.html
Hungary to Withdraw from International Criminal Court — Government's Head
The decision comes amid the visit of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, for whom the ICC issued an arrest warrant in November.
"The government has decided to withdraw from the International Criminal Court. The procedure for ending Hungary's participation in accordance with the Constitution and international legal frameworks will be initiated by the government on Thursday," the head of the Hungarian prime minister’s administration, Gergely Gulyas, was quoted as saying by the MTI news agency.
The basis for the legal proceedings is an accusation against the Israeli prime minister of war crimes in the Gaza Strip. The court also seeks to detain former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.
In November, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban stated that he intended to invite Netanyahu to Hungary and guarantee that the ICC's decision would not be implemented on Hungarian territory. Gulyas further clarified that Hungary had not ratified the ICC statute, meaning that the Israeli prime minister could visit the country without fearing arrest.