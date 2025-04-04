International
Trump Administration Accepts Ukraine Will Not Become NATO Member - Dmitriev
Trump Administration Accepts Ukraine Will Not Become NATO Member - Dmitriev
The idea of ​​Ukraine not joining NATO is widely accepted, including by the administration of US President Donald Trump, Special Envoy of the Russian President for Investment and Economic Cooperation Kirill Dmitriev said on Thursday.
2025-04-04T09:50+0000
2025-04-04T09:12+0000
He recalled in an interview with Fox News that Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Ukraine’s accession to NATO is impossible.Dmitriev noted that there are currently 150 American companies operating in Russia, with over 70% having been established more than 25 years ago. He also mentioned that American firms are keen to take advantage of the opportunities left by European companies in the Russian market.
09:50 GMT 04.04.2025
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The idea of ​​Ukraine not joining NATO is widely accepted, including by the administration of US President Donald Trump, Special Envoy of the Russian President for Investment and Economic Cooperation Kirill Dmitriev said on Thursday.
He recalled in an interview with Fox News that Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Ukraine’s accession to NATO is impossible.

"The Trump administration, in contrast to President [Joe] Biden, understands Russia's position and acknowledges its concerns. While there are certainly disagreements on various issues, we believe that ongoing processes and dialogue can help bridge these gaps. Specifically, we discussed a range of economic and investment topics, and we noted a strong interest from American companies in re-entering the Russian market," Dmitriev told reporters.

Dmitriev noted that there are currently 150 American companies operating in Russia, with over 70% having been established more than 25 years ago. He also mentioned that American firms are keen to take advantage of the opportunities left by European companies in the Russian market.

"But obviously, Trump administration wants Ukraine to be strong. In all of the discussions they make sure that Ukraine has a strong negotiating position, and that's been their consistent messaging," Dmitriev told CNN.

