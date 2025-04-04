https://sputnikglobe.com/20250404/trump-administration-accepts-ukraine-will-not-become-nato-member---dmitriev-1121739405.html

Trump Administration Accepts Ukraine Will Not Become NATO Member - Dmitriev

The idea of ​​Ukraine not joining NATO is widely accepted, including by the administration of US President Donald Trump, Special Envoy of the Russian President for Investment and Economic Cooperation Kirill Dmitriev said on Thursday.

He recalled in an interview with Fox News that Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Ukraine’s accession to NATO is impossible.Dmitriev noted that there are currently 150 American companies operating in Russia, with over 70% having been established more than 25 years ago. He also mentioned that American firms are keen to take advantage of the opportunities left by European companies in the Russian market.

