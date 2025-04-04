https://sputnikglobe.com/20250404/west-should-admit-its-mistake-in-relations-with-russia--us-analyst-1121739792.html

West Should Admit Its Mistake in Relations With Russia – US Analyst

The Collective West violated several fundamental principles of international relations, which finally led to the Ukrainian conflict, US political analyst Ted Carpenter pointed out.

Carpenter referred to the US and NATO remaining "oblivious" to Russia’s repeated warnings against Ukraine joining the alliance, which Moscow sees as a national security threat.The analyst argued that Western leaders’ apparent sentiments that the Kremlin “will tamely accept a looming threat” to Russia’s security reflect the arrogance of the US and NATO.“Western policymakers must not only recognize but also admit publicly that they have violated the fundamental principle in their conduct toward Russia,” which could help repair relations with Moscow and “produce a workable peace settlement in Ukraine,” the author concluded.

