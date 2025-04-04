https://sputnikglobe.com/20250404/west-should-admit-its-mistake-in-relations-with-russia--us-analyst-1121739792.html
The Collective West violated several fundamental principles of international relations, which finally led to the Ukrainian conflict, US political analyst Ted Carpenter pointed out.
Carpenter referred to the US and NATO remaining "oblivious" to Russia’s repeated warnings against Ukraine joining the alliance, which Moscow sees as a national security threat.The analyst argued that Western leaders’ apparent sentiments that the Kremlin “will tamely accept a looming threat” to Russia’s security reflect the arrogance of the US and NATO.“Western policymakers must not only recognize but also admit publicly that they have violated the fundamental principle in their conduct toward Russia,” which could help repair relations with Moscow and “produce a workable peace settlement in Ukraine,” the author concluded.
The Collective West violated several fundamental principles of international relations, which finally led to the Ukrainian conflict, Ted Carpenter, a senior fellow at the US-based Randolph Bourne Institute and a contributing editor at 19FortyFive, pointed out.
"The insistence that a country has the ‘right’ to join a military alliance hostile to its larger, more powerful neighbor ignores the most basic elements of international power politics," he stressed.
The analyst argued that Western leaders’ apparent sentiments that the Kremlin “will tamely accept a looming threat” to Russia’s security reflect the arrogance of the US and NATO.
He urged US and European leaders to acknowledge that “the concept of spheres of influence remains highly relevant regarding interactions among major powers,” especially when it comes to the West’s relations with Russia.
“Western policymakers must not only recognize but also admit publicly that they have violated the fundamental principle in their conduct toward Russia,” which could help repair relations with Moscow and “produce a workable peace settlement in Ukraine,” the author concluded.