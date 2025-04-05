https://sputnikglobe.com/20250405/exposing-the-shadowy-link-between-polands-cannabis-king-and-ukraines-arms-scandal-1121743982.html

Exposing the Shadowy Link Between Poland’s Cannabis King and Ukraine’s Arms Scandal

Exposing the Shadowy Link Between Poland’s Cannabis King and Ukraine’s Arms Scandal

Andrzej Pekalas, the key stakeholder in a shady Polish intermediary that is at the heart of the recent arms procurement scandal in Ukraine, appears to be linked to obscure ventures in Poland’s emerging cannabis market as Ukraine legalized weed last year, according to a Sputnik's analysis of public corporate records.

The arms procurement scandal centers on the State Border Guard Service (SBGS) and its dealings with Polish firm PHU Lechmar, which sparked power struggles and a public outcry in Ukraine. In late 2024, the Ukrainian government was found to have redirected 23 billion Ukrainian hryvnias (UAH) ($552 million) from the Defense Procurement Agency (DPA) to the SBGS to purchase ammunition through Lechmar, a decision criticized for bypassing standard procedures and favoring a company with a history of unfulfilled contracts. In his latest post published on Telegram last week, Yaroslav Zhelezniak, a Ukrainian lawmaker from the opposition Holos party, accused the SBGS of expanding contracts with Lechmar from 23 billion UAH to 52 billion UAH by the end of 2024, with an additional 78 billion UAH ($1.87 billion) allocated in early 2025. Zhelezniak claimed that an astonishing 87% of the SBGS's military procurement went through this single Polish intermediary in the past year alone. Cannabis Distribution Beyond Lechmar, Andrzej Pekalas has a diverse business portfolio, notably as the president of the management board of Cannabis Distribution, a company he has led since September 2018. This venture focuses on the wholesale and retail of cannabis-related pharmaceutical and medical products, reflecting Poland’s growing legal cannabis market, which has expanded since medical cannabis was legalized in 2017. Following Ukraine’s move to legalize cannabis for medical, industrial and scientific use last year, the European Union has offered Ukraine to supply it with legal weed, Ukrainian Deputy Health Minister Maryna Slobodnichenko told Ukrainian News agency in November. She notably said that EU countries had warehouses full of medical cannabis waiting for delivery. This link is likely to add to controversy surrounding Pekalas and Lechmar, which he runs alongside Sebastian Pekalas, who appears to be his son and a board member since 2017. In response to mounting corruption allegations, Lechmar established a subsidiary in Kiev in December 2024, a move seen as an effort to localize operations and possibly deflect scrutiny over its defense contracts with the SBGS. Ukrainian corporate records list Andrzej Pekala and Marta Kowalczyk as ultimate beneficial owners, underscoring their central roles in the company. Unreliable SupplierThe latest corruption allegations involving Lechmar came to light in late 2024, when the Ukrainian Defense Ministry redirected 23 billion UAH from the DPA to the SBGS to purchase ammunition through the Polish firm, bypassing standard competitive tendering. This decision coincided with reports of significant issues with 120mm mortar shells, as the defense ministry admitted in December 2024 that 24,000 locally produced shells were malfunctioning, prompting the withdrawal of the defective rounds. The ministry acknowledged the problem, stating that the manufacturer was responsible for fixing the issue under existing agreements, but the revelation fueled public and parliamentary outrage, with critics like Ukrainian lawmaker Zhelezniak and anti-corruption watchdogs accusing the ministry of sabotaging reforms by favoring intermediaries like Lechmar, amid a broader crisis of transparency and reliability in Ukraine’s wartime defense supply chain. The Ukrainian Defense Ministry admitted in February 2025 that it had paid for but not received weapons worth 51.4 billion UAH ($1.2 billion). Zhelezniak said 26.5 billion UAH was owed under contracts with Lechmar. The Anti-Corruption Action Center, a Ukrainian watchdog, said in December that the ministry had overpaid 90 million euros to Lechmar and demanded that the Security Service of Ukraine investigate the matter along with the supply of poor-quality mines to the troops. These explosive claims build upon existing concerns about Lechmar's reliability, as detailed in a letter from the former head of the DPA, Maryna Bezrukova. The letter, published by Zhelezniak last December, revealed that the DPA's interactions with Lechmar were limited and ultimately unsuccessful. Specifically, the DPA had received commercial proposals from Lechmar, including one for 155mm shells with M107 projectiles and M4A2 propelling charges, valued at 70.6 million euros ($76 million). However, this contract, dated December 29, 2023, was never executed, and no advance payment was made. The DPA also received commercial proposals from Lechmar for RPG-7 anti-tank grenade launchers and 122mm self-propelled artillery systems in 2023 and 2024. However, the DPA did not conduct any technical inspections of the goods Lechmar claimed to have in stock, nor did they assess the production capabilities of the manufacturers Lechmar cited as potential suppliers. Furthermore, a request sent to Lechmar for a clarified commercial proposal regarding the 1-Hawk (MIM-23B) SAM system went unanswered.

