https://sputnikglobe.com/20241204/top-5-corruption-scandals-shaking-the-world-1121090556.html

Top 5 Corruption Scandals Shaking the World

Top 5 Corruption Scandals Shaking the World

Sputnik International

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol's surprise declaration of martial law has ended in fiasco. Was this a last-ditch attempt to stay in power by the lame-duck president amid his corruption scandal?

2024-12-04T14:19+0000

2024-12-04T14:19+0000

2024-12-04T14:20+0000

world

benjamin netanyahu

joe biden

south korea

ukraine

odessa

leonid kuchma

defense ministry

pfizer

european union (eu)

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/02/14/1093214779_0:52:3072:1780_1920x0_80_0_0_87fb7a23565a473e94f9c30a97d771f1.jpg

Here are the major corruption scandals making headlines globally:

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241124/ukraines-own-energy-corruption-left-it-facing-deadly-winter-freeze--report-1120986052.html

south korea

ukraine

odessa

israel

gaza strip

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

south korea martial law, corruption charges, joe biden pardons hunter, ukrainian defense ministry corruption, benjamin netanyahu's corruption trial, ursula von der leyen's pfizer-gate