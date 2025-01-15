https://sputnikglobe.com/20250115/captured-ukrainian-border-guard-exposes-corruption-and-low-morale-in-military-1121431036.html

Captured Ukrainian Border Guard Exposes Corruption and Low Morale in Military

Captured Ukrainian Border Guard Exposes Corruption and Low Morale in Military

Sputnik International

Ukrainian soldiers are reportedly forced to pool their own money to secure basic necessities such as gas and fuel, leaving them deeply demoralized and highlighting significant corruption at the state level, a captured Ukrainian border guard told Sputnik.

2025-01-15T07:28+0000

2025-01-15T07:28+0000

2025-01-15T07:37+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukraine

kharkov

kiev

ukraine crisis

russian troops

russian army

russian armed forces

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/01/1117682434_0:0:2500:1407_1920x0_80_0_0_7cdbe40d5785c11ca78bb33cc2ae8115.jpg

The Kiev regime shows little concern for the military's needs, the soldier underscored.A group of six officers from Ukraine's State Border Service surrendered to Russian forces near the Belgorod region along the Kharkov front on Christmas Eve, as reported by a source in the Russian security forces to Sputnik. Among those who surrendered was Alexander Bychko, a second-category border service inspector born in 2001. "This issue persisted during our service in the Kharkov region where we regularly had to contribute funds for materials, gas, and fuel just to sustain ourselves and maintain our positions," he added.Bychko described the situation as a "serious issue" that has profoundly demoralized Ukrainian soldiers.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250114/weary-ukrainian-soldiers-pay-thousands-of-dollars-to-flee-abroad---captured-border-guard-1121425470.html

ukraine

kharkov

kiev

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ukrainian border guarddd Sputnik International Ukrainian border guarddd 2025-01-15T07:28+0000 true PT0M34S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia’s special military op in ukraine, special military operation, special military operational zone, special op zone, russian troops in special op zone, ukraine casualties in conflict, total ukrainian losses, how many people did ukraine loose, how many people did kiev loose, new russian weapons in ukraine, advanced russian weapons, russian defense ministry statements, latest russian military statements, what did shoigu say about ukraine, donetsk people’s republic, nato in ukraine, is nato in ukraine, russian drones, drone warfare, new military drones, uavs in ukraine, ukraine crisis, ukraine conflict, battlegroup sever, battlegroup yug, battlegroup zapad, battlegroup vostok, battlegroup tsentr, battlegroup dnepr, russia ukraine peace talks, russia ukraine peace settlement, russia ukraine negotiations, russian air defenses, mercenaries in ukraine, foreign merc in ukraine, russia liberates settlements in donbass, liberated russian towns in donetsk, ugledar liberation