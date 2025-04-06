https://sputnikglobe.com/20250406/former-pentagon-advisor-cautions-us-against-increasing-military-presence-in-the-middle-east-1121747197.html
Former Pentagon Advisor Cautions US Against Increasing Military Presence in the Middle East
Former Pentagon advisor and retired Colonel Douglas Macgregor on Sunday warned Washington against US military power buildup in the Middle East.
Since March 15, the United States has launched dozens of strikes at Houthi-controlled northern and central Yemeni regions, including the capital of Sanaa. US President Donald Trump ordered decisive military action against the Houthis after they renewed attacks on Israel-linked ships in the Red Sea in response to the blockade of the Gaza Strip. On Wednesday, The Daily Mail reported, citing unnamed senior Israeli officials, that the US and Israel were preparing to launch a strike on suspected nuclear sites in Iran to eliminate the perceived threat posed by the country's nuclear program.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Former Pentagon advisor and retired Colonel Douglas Macgregor on Sunday warned Washington against US military power buildup in the Middle East.
On Tuesday, the Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said that the US will deploy additional air assets along with the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group to the US Central Command's area of responsibility, including the Middle East.
“New conflicts are brewing in the Middle East. Yet as the buildup of American military power in the region signals the coming of a new war with Iran, how many Americans remember the consequences of previous military fiascos in Afghanistan, Korea, and Vietnam?” Macgregor said on X.
Since March 15, the United States has launched dozens of strikes at Houthi-controlled northern and central Yemeni regions, including the capital of Sanaa. US President Donald Trump ordered decisive military action against the Houthis after they renewed attacks
on Israel-linked ships in the Red Sea in response to the blockade of the Gaza Strip.
On Wednesday, The Daily Mail reported, citing unnamed senior Israeli officials, that the US and Israel were preparing to launch a strike on suspected nuclear sites in Iran to eliminate the perceived threat posed by the country's nuclear program.