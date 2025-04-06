https://sputnikglobe.com/20250406/former-pentagon-advisor-cautions-us-against-increasing-military-presence-in-the-middle-east-1121747197.html

Former Pentagon advisor and retired Colonel Douglas Macgregor on Sunday warned Washington against US military power buildup in the Middle East.

On Tuesday, the Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said that the US will deploy additional air assets along with the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group to the US Central Command's area of responsibility, including the Middle East. Since March 15, the United States has launched dozens of strikes at Houthi-controlled northern and central Yemeni regions, including the capital of Sanaa. US President Donald Trump ordered decisive military action against the Houthis after they renewed attacks on Israel-linked ships in the Red Sea in response to the blockade of the Gaza Strip. On Wednesday, The Daily Mail reported, citing unnamed senior Israeli officials, that the US and Israel were preparing to launch a strike on suspected nuclear sites in Iran to eliminate the perceived threat posed by the country's nuclear program.

