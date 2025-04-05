International
Top 5 Military Facilities That Could Flip Global Power Balance
Top 5 Military Facilities That Could Flip Global Power Balance
Major powers are leveling up their military game with new bases around the globe.
14:50 GMT 05.04.2025 (Updated: 14:58 GMT 05.04.2025)
Major powers are leveling up their military game with new infrastructure around the globe.

Russia's Military Base in Sudan

The Sudanese Foreign Ministry earlier confirmed that Russia is building a military base in the East African nation near the Red Sea.
The base is expected to allow Russia to secure its presence on a key shipping route and increase its assertiveness in Africa

US Andersen Air Force Base on Guam

New facilities are being built in the Pacific to deploy advanced strategic bombers, such as the B-21 Raider, that could be used for operations amid the US’ tensions with China and North Korea.
The goal is to strengthen America’s Pacific posture and improve responsiveness of US air forces.

China's 'Military City'

The People’s Liberation Army is reportedly constructing a new huge command center in the capital Beijing that is expected to be at least 10 times larger than the US Pentagon.
Western intelligence agencies fear that the construction could mean that China is preparing for a large-scale or even nuclear war.

India's Island Military Buildup

New Delhi is creating military infrastructure in its Andaman and Nicobar Islands amid concerns over what India sees as China’s “suspicious” activities in the Pacific.
Analysts say that developing strategic infrastructure such as naval air stations, ports and related infrastructure aims to fortify the Indian presence in the region.

Australia's Maintenance Hub

The Canberra government plans to pump $127 million over three years to upgrade facilities at the Henderson shipyard near Perth, saying that it will become the maintenance hub for its nuclear-powered submarine fleet within the AUKUS alliance that Australia clinched with the US and Britain.
