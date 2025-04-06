International
West Alarmed About Ukraine Losing Grip of Its 'Critically Important' Resources – Media
West Alarmed About Ukraine Losing Grip of Its ‘Critically Important’ Resources – Media
US President Donald Trump earlier berated Volodymyr Zelensky for trying to "back out" of the rare earth minerals deal with Washington.
If Russia takes control of Ukraine's titanium, uranium and other elements, “it will be a disaster for Kiev’s allies,” a source was cited by US media as saying.President Trump earlier threatened that Volodymyr Zelensky will face “big problems” if he abandons the agreement.This came after Zelensky slammed the US for omitting any mention of security guarantees from the deal and making it all about US control over Ukrainian resources.
West Alarmed About Ukraine Losing Grip of Its ‘Critically Important’ Resources – Media

06:36 GMT 06.04.2025 (Updated: 06:50 GMT 06.04.2025)
© AP Photo / Efrem LukatskyA view of an ilmenite open pit mine in a canyon in the central region of Kirovograd, Ukraine, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025
A view of an ilmenite open pit mine in a canyon in the central region of Kirovograd, Ukraine, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025 - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.04.2025
© AP Photo / Efrem Lukatsky
Oleg Burunov
Oleg Burunov
If Russia takes control of Ukraine's titanium, uranium and other elements, “it will be a disaster for Kiev’s allies,” a source was cited by US media as saying.

The source also referenced the "critical" rare earth minerals deal between the US and Ukraine, which the insider claimed “was a clear security moment” for the Kiev regime.

President Trump earlier threatened that Volodymyr Zelensky will face “big problems” if he abandons the agreement.
This came after Zelensky slammed the US for omitting any mention of security guarantees from the deal and making it all about US control over Ukrainian resources.
