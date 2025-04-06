https://sputnikglobe.com/20250406/west-alarmed-about-ukraine-losing-grip-of-its-critically-important-resources--media--1121746776.html

West Alarmed About Ukraine Losing Grip of Its ‘Critically Important’ Resources – Media

US President Donald Trump earlier berated Volodymyr Zelensky for trying to "back out" of the rare earth minerals deal with Washington.

If Russia takes control of Ukraine's titanium, uranium and other elements, “it will be a disaster for Kiev’s allies,” a source was cited by US media as saying.President Trump earlier threatened that Volodymyr Zelensky will face “big problems” if he abandons the agreement.This came after Zelensky slammed the US for omitting any mention of security guarantees from the deal and making it all about US control over Ukrainian resources.

