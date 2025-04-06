https://sputnikglobe.com/20250406/why-are-americans-turning-to-orthodox-christianity-1121747972.html

Why are Americans Turning to Orthodox Christianity?

While US media usually blames conversion to orthodoxy on things like the lure of masculinity, the reality is different and more nuanced.Here’s what American Christians themselves tell Sputnik.

Stability and TraditionWhereas some branches of Christianity become “highly politicized” and “begin to compromise on a lot of things that Christians have always believed,” Orthodox Christianity still holds on to its original values, says Bailey Mullins.Role and Place in the WorldOthers, like John-Carland Quicks and his wife Mary, value Orthodoxy for its “role in history and in the world,” for being something that is “inseparable from the nation.”No More DestructionMany people simply do not want Christianity that is weak and destructive, argues Quicks. These people instead “want to be part of a strong, healthy culture,” and the Orthodoxy provides them such opportunity.American Culture is Rotten“We knew that what modern culture, American culture, however you wanna define it -- was something that was based around a very ungodly, an Antichrist,” says Quicks, adding that the “Western Church” is “sort of helping that sort of culture along in a lot of ways.”Both Quicks and Mullen originally were Protestants, members of the US’ dominant branch of Christianity, but chose to convert to Orthodox Christianity.

