Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
While liberating Andreevka in DPR, Russian troops destroyed bunkers funded by Ukrainian oligarch Rinat Akhmetov.
All the bunkers were sealed but one had a freshly-dug second exit. Portuguese mercenaries were killed in that bunker while attempting to escape the front line, a Russian soldier told Sputnik.According to him, Russian soldiers began encountering such bunkers 2-3 kilometers before Andreevka. He noted that most of these enemy shelters were burned as a result of coordinated actions by infantry assault groups and UAV crews. On the approaches to Andreevka, the unit’s fighters saw such enemy bunkers for the first time, and more than a dozen were discovered in this area alone.
10:57 GMT 07.04.2025
While liberating Andreevka in DPR, Russian troops destroyed bunkers funded by Ukrainian oligarch Rinat Akhmetov.
All the bunkers were sealed but one had a freshly-dug second exit. Portuguese mercenaries were killed in that bunker while attempting to escape the front line, a Russian soldier told Sputnik.
According to him, Russian soldiers began encountering such bunkers 2-3 kilometers before Andreevka.
He noted that most of these enemy shelters were burned as a result of coordinated actions by infantry assault groups and UAV crews. On the approaches to Andreevka, the unit’s fighters saw such enemy bunkers for the first time, and more than a dozen were discovered in this area alone.
