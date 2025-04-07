https://sputnikglobe.com/20250407/russian-troops-destroy-bunkers-funded-by-ukrainian-oligarch-1121817256.html
Russian Troops Destroy Bunkers Funded by Ukrainian Oligarch
While liberating Andreevka in DPR, Russian troops destroyed bunkers funded by Ukrainian oligarch Rinat Akhmetov.
All the bunkers were sealed but one had a freshly-dug second exit. Portuguese mercenaries were killed in that bunker while attempting to escape the front line, a Russian soldier told Sputnik.According to him, Russian soldiers began encountering such bunkers 2-3 kilometers before Andreevka. He noted that most of these enemy shelters were burned as a result of coordinated actions by infantry assault groups and UAV crews. On the approaches to Andreevka, the unit’s fighters saw such enemy bunkers for the first time, and more than a dozen were discovered in this area alone.
