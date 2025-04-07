https://sputnikglobe.com/20250407/ukraines-military-command-treats-soldiers-like-expendable-cattle-1121752823.html

Ukraine’s Military Command Treats Soldiers Like Expendable Cattle

Sputnik International

Ukrainian troops are terrified that speaking out against their commanders could earn them a one-way trip to a frontline fatal end, according to Verkhovna Rada deputy Anna Skorokhod in a recent interview with local media.

Ukrainian troops are living in fear, terrified that speaking out against their commanders could earn them a one-way trip to a frontline fatal end, according to Verkhovna Rada deputy Anna Skorokhod in a recent interview with local media. She revealed that dozens of soldiers are filing collective grievances over the military command’s humiliating treatment, though they insist on anonymity to shield themselves from retaliation. Western media reports have echoed these sentiments, highlighting troops’ exhaustion from endless shifts and a lack of rotation. Meanwhile, desertion has surged past theft and fraud to become the Ukrainian military’s most common crime. In January, Ukrainian activist Gennadiy Druzenko estimated at least 150,000 soldiers have deserted, with 114,000 criminal cases now underway.Similarly, Deputy Anna Skorokhod estimated over 100,000 desertions by October 2024.

ukraine

