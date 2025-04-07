https://sputnikglobe.com/20250407/russian-troops-liberate-katerinovka-settlement-in-dpr---mod-1121784554.html

Russian Troops Liberate Katerinovka Settlement in DPR - MoD

Russian Troops Liberate Katerinovka Settlement in DPR - MoD

Sputnik International

The Russian forces have taken control of the Katerinovka settlement in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry said om Monday.

2025-04-07T10:38+0000

2025-04-07T10:38+0000

2025-04-07T10:38+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russian defense ministry

dpr

donetsk

russia

ukrainian armed forces

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/01/08/1121380556_0:2:3221:1814_1920x0_80_0_0_b7bdc596873730c651af347d85a80998.jpg

"As a result of decisive actions by Battlegroup Zapad, the settlement of Katerinovka in the Donetsk People's Republic has been liberated," the statement said.Russia's Battlegroup has eliminated up to 440 Ukrainian soldiers over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.Russia's Battlegroup Zapad has eliminated up to 215 Ukrainian military personnel, while Battlegroup Yug has eliminated up to 300 Ukrainian soldiers, the ministry said. Russia’s Battlegroup Sever eliminated over 85 Ukrainian soldiers in the past day, the ministry added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250323/russian-troops-liberate-srebnoe-village-in-dpr---mod-1121672582.html

dpr

donetsk

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian troops, russian forces, donetsk people's republic, russian defense ministry