Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian Troops Liberate Katerinovka Settlement in DPR - MoD
The Russian forces have taken control of the Katerinovka settlement in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry said om Monday.
"As a result of decisive actions by Battlegroup Zapad, the settlement of Katerinovka in the Donetsk People's Republic has been liberated," the statement said.Russia's Battlegroup has eliminated up to 440 Ukrainian soldiers over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.Russia's Battlegroup Zapad has eliminated up to 215 Ukrainian military personnel, while Battlegroup Yug has eliminated up to 300 Ukrainian soldiers, the ministry said. Russia’s Battlegroup Sever eliminated over 85 Ukrainian soldiers in the past day, the ministry added.
10:38 GMT 07.04.2025
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian forces have taken control of the Katerinovka settlement in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry said om Monday.
"As a result of decisive actions by Battlegroup Zapad, the settlement of Katerinovka in the Donetsk People's Republic has been liberated," the statement said.
Russia's Battlegroup has eliminated up to 440 Ukrainian soldiers over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to 440 soldiers, a tank, three armored combat vehicles, including a US-made MaxxPro armored vehicle. Seven vehicles, three field artillery guns and an ammunition depot were destroyed," the ministry said.
Russia's Battlegroup Zapad has eliminated up to 215 Ukrainian military personnel, while Battlegroup Yug has eliminated up to 300 Ukrainian soldiers, the ministry said. Russia’s Battlegroup Sever eliminated over 85 Ukrainian soldiers in the past day, the ministry added.
