https://sputnikglobe.com/20250407/russian-troops-liberate-katerinovka-settlement-in-dpr---mod-1121784554.html
Russian Troops Liberate Katerinovka Settlement in DPR - MoD
Russian Troops Liberate Katerinovka Settlement in DPR - MoD
Sputnik International
The Russian forces have taken control of the Katerinovka settlement in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry said om Monday.
2025-04-07T10:38+0000
2025-04-07T10:38+0000
2025-04-07T10:38+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russian defense ministry
dpr
donetsk
russia
ukrainian armed forces
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/01/08/1121380556_0:2:3221:1814_1920x0_80_0_0_b7bdc596873730c651af347d85a80998.jpg
"As a result of decisive actions by Battlegroup Zapad, the settlement of Katerinovka in the Donetsk People's Republic has been liberated," the statement said.Russia's Battlegroup has eliminated up to 440 Ukrainian soldiers over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.Russia's Battlegroup Zapad has eliminated up to 215 Ukrainian military personnel, while Battlegroup Yug has eliminated up to 300 Ukrainian soldiers, the ministry said. Russia’s Battlegroup Sever eliminated over 85 Ukrainian soldiers in the past day, the ministry added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250323/russian-troops-liberate-srebnoe-village-in-dpr---mod-1121672582.html
dpr
donetsk
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/01/08/1121380556_73:0:2802:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_794fb6356b9bb4113d05a023ff16a91a.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russian troops, russian forces, donetsk people's republic, russian defense ministry
russian troops, russian forces, donetsk people's republic, russian defense ministry
Russian Troops Liberate Katerinovka Settlement in DPR - MoD
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian forces have taken control of the Katerinovka settlement in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry said om Monday.
"As a result of decisive actions by Battlegroup Zapad, the settlement of Katerinovka in the Donetsk People's Republic has been liberated," the statement said.
Russia's Battlegroup has eliminated up to 440 Ukrainian soldiers over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to 440 soldiers, a tank, three armored combat vehicles, including a US-made MaxxPro armored vehicle. Seven vehicles, three field artillery guns and an ammunition depot were destroyed," the ministry said.
Russia's Battlegroup Zapad
has eliminated up to 215 Ukrainian military personnel, while Battlegroup Yug has eliminated up to 300 Ukrainian soldiers, the ministry said. Russia’s Battlegroup Sever eliminated over 85 Ukrainian soldiers in the past day, the ministry added.