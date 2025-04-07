International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250407/us-tariffs-on-eu-goods-come-at-immense-cost-for-american-consumers--von-der-leyen-1121832285.html
US Tariffs on EU Goods Come at 'Immense Cost' for American Consumers – Von der Leyen
US Tariffs on EU Goods Come at 'Immense Cost' for American Consumers – Von der Leyen
Sputnik International
Tariffs introduced by the United States on imports from the European Union come with an "immense cost" for US consumers and have a massive impact on the global economy, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday.
2025-04-07T14:57+0000
2025-04-07T15:05+0000
world
ursula von der leyen
donald trump
brussels
european union (eu)
european commission
europe
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/01/06/1121366953_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_40d31a9d8ff6b5f76dc361fbefff8c56.jpg
"The tariffs come, first and foremost, at immense cost for US consumers and businesses, but, at the same time, they have a massive impact on the global economy. Especially hard hit are the developing countries, and this is a major turning point for the United States," von der Leyen told a joint press point with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store in Brussels. On April 2, US President Donald Trump announced "reciprocal" tariffs on imports from other countries. The baseline rate will be 10%, but for each country the tariff will be calibrated and will be half of what they charge companies importing US goods. According to Trump, this will be a "declaration of economic independence" for the United States. The EU is subject to 20% tariffs. The European Commission President then said that Brussels wanted to renegotiate the tariffs but was preparing countermeasures in case the talks were unsuccessful.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250407/asia-pacific-markets-fall-after-open-on-fears-of-trumps-tariffs-1121751597.html
brussels
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/01/06/1121366953_273:0:3004:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5de07b5989b0062335529101a96d126b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
us tariffs, eu goods, von der leyen, american consumers
us tariffs, eu goods, von der leyen, american consumers

US Tariffs on EU Goods Come at 'Immense Cost' for American Consumers – Von der Leyen

14:57 GMT 07.04.2025 (Updated: 15:05 GMT 07.04.2025)
© AP Photo / Virginia MayoEuropean Commission President Ursula von der Leyen attends an EU-Gulf Cooperation Council roundtable meeting at the European Council building in Brussels, Belgium, Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen attends an EU-Gulf Cooperation Council roundtable meeting at the European Council building in Brussels, Belgium, Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.04.2025
© AP Photo / Virginia Mayo
Subscribe
Tariffs introduced by the United States on imports from the European Union come with an "immense cost" for US consumers and have a massive impact on the global economy, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday.
"The tariffs come, first and foremost, at immense cost for US consumers and businesses, but, at the same time, they have a massive impact on the global economy. Especially hard hit are the developing countries, and this is a major turning point for the United States," von der Leyen told a joint press point with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store in Brussels.
On April 2, US President Donald Trump announced "reciprocal" tariffs on imports from other countries. The baseline rate will be 10%, but for each country the tariff will be calibrated and will be half of what they charge companies importing US goods. According to Trump, this will be a "declaration of economic independence" for the United States. The EU is subject to 20% tariffs.
The European Commission President then said that Brussels wanted to renegotiate the tariffs but was preparing countermeasures in case the talks were unsuccessful.
A man looks at an electronic stock indicator of a securities firm in Tokyo - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.04.2025
Economy
Asia-Pacific Markets Fall After Open on Fears of Trump's Tariffs
02:15 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала