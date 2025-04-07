https://sputnikglobe.com/20250407/us-tariffs-on-eu-goods-come-at-immense-cost-for-american-consumers--von-der-leyen-1121832285.html

US Tariffs on EU Goods Come at 'Immense Cost' for American Consumers – Von der Leyen

Tariffs introduced by the United States on imports from the European Union come with an "immense cost" for US consumers and have a massive impact on the global economy, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday.

"The tariffs come, first and foremost, at immense cost for US consumers and businesses, but, at the same time, they have a massive impact on the global economy. Especially hard hit are the developing countries, and this is a major turning point for the United States," von der Leyen told a joint press point with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store in Brussels. On April 2, US President Donald Trump announced "reciprocal" tariffs on imports from other countries. The baseline rate will be 10%, but for each country the tariff will be calibrated and will be half of what they charge companies importing US goods. According to Trump, this will be a "declaration of economic independence" for the United States. The EU is subject to 20% tariffs. The European Commission President then said that Brussels wanted to renegotiate the tariffs but was preparing countermeasures in case the talks were unsuccessful.

