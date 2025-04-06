https://sputnikglobe.com/20250406/dollar-suffers-record-losses-in-20-years-amid-trumps-new-tariffs-1121747591.html

Dollar Suffers Record Losses in 20 Years Amid Trump's New Tariffs

Dollar Suffers Record Losses in 20 Years Amid Trump's New Tariffs

Sputnik International

The US stock market has, meanwhile, lost $6.6 trillion in two days, in what became the biggest drop in history.

2025-04-06T10:15+0000

2025-04-06T10:15+0000

2025-04-06T10:15+0000

economy

us

bloomberg

dollar

euro

index

donald trump

tariffs

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/08/0f/1099623349_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_a52b2252236220ed82364d4ace1f254a.jpg

The key Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index (BBDXY), which tracks the performance of a basket of 10 global currencies against the US dollar, dived as much as 2.1% earlier this week, Bloomberg News reports.Almost all 10 currencies tracked by Bloomberg strengthened against the dollar, and the euro rallied as much as 2.7%.The greenback’s dive comes against the backdrop of President Trump’s recently announced new trade tariffs, which experts warned could “drive investors away from the US and cause the dollar to [further] depreciate.”

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250404/how-could-trumps-tariffs-speed-up-demise-of-us-dollar-1121741468.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us stock market, bloomberg dollar spot index, global currencies, trump's new trade tariffs