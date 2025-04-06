https://sputnikglobe.com/20250406/dollar-suffers-record-losses-in-20-years-amid-trumps-new-tariffs-1121747591.html
Dollar Suffers Record Losses in 20 Years Amid Trump's New Tariffs
Dollar Suffers Record Losses in 20 Years Amid Trump's New Tariffs
Sputnik International
The US stock market has, meanwhile, lost $6.6 trillion in two days, in what became the biggest drop in history.
2025-04-06T10:15+0000
2025-04-06T10:15+0000
2025-04-06T10:15+0000
economy
us
bloomberg
dollar
euro
index
donald trump
tariffs
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/08/0f/1099623349_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_a52b2252236220ed82364d4ace1f254a.jpg
The key Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index (BBDXY), which tracks the performance of a basket of 10 global currencies against the US dollar, dived as much as 2.1% earlier this week, Bloomberg News reports.Almost all 10 currencies tracked by Bloomberg strengthened against the dollar, and the euro rallied as much as 2.7%.The greenback’s dive comes against the backdrop of President Trump’s recently announced new trade tariffs, which experts warned could “drive investors away from the US and cause the dollar to [further] depreciate.”
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250404/how-could-trumps-tariffs-speed-up-demise-of-us-dollar-1121741468.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/08/0f/1099623349_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d832cdaa7e5e9f69b6462ac205803163.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
us stock market, bloomberg dollar spot index, global currencies, trump's new trade tariffs
us stock market, bloomberg dollar spot index, global currencies, trump's new trade tariffs
Dollar Suffers Record Losses in 20 Years Amid Trump's New Tariffs
The US stock market has, meanwhile, lost $6.6 trillion in two days, in what became the biggest drop in history.
The key Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index (BBDXY), which tracks the performance of a basket of 10 global currencies against the US dollar
, dived as much as 2.1%
earlier this week, Bloomberg News reports.
This became BBDXY’s sharpest intraday decline since its launch in 2005.
Almost all 10 currencies tracked by Bloomberg strengthened against the dollar, and the euro rallied as much as 2.7%.
The greenback’s dive comes against the backdrop of President Trump’s recently announced new trade tariffs
, which experts warned could “drive investors away from the US and cause the dollar to [further] depreciate.”