Dollar Suffers Record Losses in 20 Years Amid Trump's New Tariffs
The US stock market has, meanwhile, lost $6.6 trillion in two days, in what became the biggest drop in history.
The key Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index (BBDXY), which tracks the performance of a basket of 10 global currencies against the US dollar, dived as much as 2.1% earlier this week, Bloomberg News reports.Almost all 10 currencies tracked by Bloomberg strengthened against the dollar, and the euro rallied as much as 2.7%.The greenback’s dive comes against the backdrop of President Trump’s recently announced new trade tariffs, which experts warned could “drive investors away from the US and cause the dollar to [further] depreciate.”
10:15 GMT 06.04.2025

10:15 GMT 06.04.2025
The US stock market has, meanwhile, lost $6.6 trillion in two days, in what became the biggest drop in history.
The key Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index (BBDXY), which tracks the performance of a basket of 10 global currencies against the US dollar, dived as much as 2.1% earlier this week, Bloomberg News reports.

This became BBDXY’s sharpest intraday decline since its launch in 2005.

Almost all 10 currencies tracked by Bloomberg strengthened against the dollar, and the euro rallied as much as 2.7%.
The greenback’s dive comes against the backdrop of President Trump’s recently announced new trade tariffs, which experts warned could “drive investors away from the US and cause the dollar to [further] depreciate.”
