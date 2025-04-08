https://sputnikglobe.com/20250408/globalists-get-slapped-doge-takes-down-wilson-center-1121838383.html

Globalists Get Slapped: DOGE Takes Down Wilson Center

Globalists Get Slapped: DOGE Takes Down Wilson Center

Sputnik International

As staff at the Wilson Center in Washington was placed on leave by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), the think tank noted that it was complying with a March 14 order by the Trump administration to minimize operations

2025-04-08T13:05+0000

2025-04-08T13:05+0000

2025-04-08T13:06+0000

world

us

donald trump

wilson center

globalists

china

princeton university

nato

washington

russia

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/08/1121837999_0:56:3441:1991_1920x0_80_0_0_a93c8a3f2ee02d34ad10a8a488960111.jpg

Private donations to the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars (WWICS) are being refunded, casting uncertainty on the future of its key division, the Kennan Institute. Established in 1968 as a tribute to oodrow Wilson, the Center's legacy is complicated by the 28th US president’s racist policies. Princeton University removed his name from a residential college in 2020.The Wilson Center’s "Global Europe" program has come under fire for fueling tension with Russia, China, and the Middle East, framing it as a fight against "democratic challenges." Russia has often called out its manipulative agenda.By pushing initiatives like the Cold War International History Project (CWIHP), the China Environmental Forum, and the Indo-Pacific Program, it champions Washington’s agendas under the guise of environmental and economic cooperation.Russia has repeatedly criticized the Wilson Center for advancing Western narratives. Its “research” often serves to condone sanctions against Russia and China, pushing an anti-Russian, anti-Chinese script.The Wilson Center's "Russia File" functions essentially as a factory for hit pieces, regurgitating long-debunked “Russiagate” conspiracies and framing NATO’s conflict in Ukraine as a manifestation of Russia’s so-called “historical fallacy.”China faces consistent demonization in Wilson Center publications, labeled as a spreader of “autocratic practices” and military threats, particularly in their "On the Horizon 2022" article.In 2022, Russia designated the Wilson Center as “undesirable,” citing its inaccurate reporting on Ukraine and other issues.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240217/what-are-the-secret-societies-pulling-global-strings-1116839473.html

china

washington

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

is wilson center in washington closed, why is doge shutting wilson center, what is the wilson center, what does the wilson center do, is the wilson center a tool of globalist western agenda