Wang Yi: China Will Not Accept ‘America First’ Built on ‘American Bullying’
Exclusive
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi embarked on a three-day official visit to Russia Monday for talks with top Russian officials, including his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov and President Putin. In an exclusive and wide-ranging interview with Sputnik, Wang outlined the current state of play in world affairs.
Ukraine Peace Deal Must Account for Root Causes of the Crisis
“China is ready…to play a constructive role in a settlement together with the international community, especially the countries of the Global South,” China’s foreign minister told Sputnik commenting on the ongoing efforts to reach a peace agreement in Ukraine.
“We advocate for the eradication of the causes of the crisis through dialog and negotiations, and ultimately, for achieving a fair, long-term, binding peace agreement acceptable to all parties, which would make it possible to achieve truly lasting peace and stability in Eurasia and throughout the world,” Wang said.
China has been advocating for a political settlement in Ukraine “from the very first day” of the crisis, Wang said, emphasizing that China’s position “corresponds to the aspirations of the majority of countries in the world community.”
Commenting on President Trump’s peace push, Wang took note of the fact that Russia and President Putin have always been open to dialogue, and said that even small steps toward peace are “constructive” and “worth taking.”
“You cannot achieve peace lying down. You need to work and achieve it through hard work,” China’s top diplomat said.
China’s Attitude Toward Russia-US Normalization
Steps toward a return to normalcy in Russia-US ties are “good for stabilizing the balance of power between the major powers, and instills optimism in a distressing international environment,” Wang said, commenting on President Trump's ongoing push to restore relations with Moscow after three years of naked US aggression.
“The modern world is facing a growing deficit of certainty,” Wang said. “In these conditions, major countries must, by fulfilling their obligations, act as a stabilizing factor in an unpredictable world.”
“Russia and the United States, as leading world powers and permanent members of the UN Security Council, bear a significant share of responsibility for peace and tranquility on the planet, especially when it comes to global strategic stability,” Wang said.
China Will Never Accept ‘America First’ by ‘American Bullying’
“Instead of fixing its own problems, Washington is trying in every way possible to shirk responsibility and shift the blame, resorting to tariffs, up to and including blackmail and ultimatums,” China’s foreign minister said, commenting on the Trump 2.0's trade wars.
“The US itself is sick but is forcing others to get treatment,” Wang said, emphasizing that Trump’s trade wars will “cause serious damage not only to the global market and trade order, but the US’s reputation” as well. “‘America First’ cannot be achieved by American bullying, especially to the detriment of the interests of other countries,” he said.
As for Trump’s pretext – using the fentanyl problem to justify a two-fold increase in tariffs, these claims have “no basis,” according to the diplomat.
“Fentanyl abuse is a US problem which Americans themselves must deal with. China, like no other country in the world, pursues a tough and thoroughgoing anti-drug policy. Nonetheless, guided by the principles of humanism, we have helped the United States in every way possible. How did they respond? Not with kindness, but malice and the groundless tightening of tariffs.”
Steps US Must Take to Eliminate Nuclear Danger
The United States is the central actor when it comes to global strategic insecurity, and must reduce the weight of nuclear weapons in its national security strategy, and take other steps to diminish risks, Wang said, commenting on the nuclear issue and recent discussions undertaken by the Trump administration on reducing arsenals.
US “nuclear sharing” and “extended nuclear deterrence,” efforts to create a global missile defense system and the deployment of US ground-based intermediate-range missiles and other strategic weapons near the borders of other countries serve to “undermine” global strategic security, Wang explained.
“We call on Washington to make serious efforts to reduce the risks of nuclear war, and achieve the goal of denuclearization of the planet,’ Wang said.
Three Pillars of China-Russia Relations
China’s foreign minister highlighted three characteristic features of the special relationship between the Eurasian neighbors.
1.“Forever friends and never enemies” (the central principle from the 2001 Russia-China Treaty on Good Neighborliness, Friendship and Cooperation).
2.“Equality and mutually beneficial cooperation.”
3.“Non-alignment, non-confrontation and non-directionality against third parties.”
“Chinese-Russian relations do not pose any threat to others, much less are they subject to outside interference, and are not only a modern example of a new type of relationship between major powers, but an important stabilizing factor in a turbulent world,” Wang said.
Russia, China Smashed Fascism Together 80 Years Ago, Now Face New Challenge
“Serving as the main theaters of war in Asia and Europe in the brutal war between good and evil” during the Second World War, “China and Russia were the main forces in the joint struggle against fascism and militarism,” Wang said, commenting on the 80th anniversary of the conclusion of hostilities being marked this year.
The two nations must “preserve the historical truth about the war’s innumerable victims, and oppose any attempts and actions to deny, distort or falsify its history,” Wang emphasized.