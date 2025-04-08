https://sputnikglobe.com/20250408/trumps-1-trln-defense-budget-will-it-cut-waste-or-ramp-up-spending-1121840066.html

Trump’s $1 Trln Defense Budget: Will It Cut Waste or Ramp Up Spending

Trump’s administration has approved a massive $1 trillion defense budget, but will it reduce waste and fraud, as promised? Michael Maloof, former senior security analyst at the Pentagon, explains that the budget focuses more on "lethality and effectiveness" than cutting costs.

NATO and Global InfluenceThe plan aims to push NATO countries to allocate 4-5% of their GDP for defense, with the US setting an example. The focus is on maintaining military strength and promoting "peace through strength.""Now, what they're trying to achieve, and I'm hearing this from Capitol Hill, is to go from maybe, try to achieve a 4% to 5% of GDP as part of the defense budget, which is the largest ever," Maloof told Sputnik.Strategic PrioritiesKey priorities include modernizing the nuclear triad, increasing submarine forces, and addressing China’s growing military capabilities, particularly in warships. Trump’s goal is to deter emerging threats without using military force for regime change."They see China manufacturing and making operational more warships now than the United States has," Maloof said."In terms of lethality and being able to respond to what Trump believes are emerging threats, that will mean a number of strategic programs that will need to be increased, namely in your submarine force, which is the most effective of the nuclear triad, increasing and modernizing nuclear weapons, even though he's called for a 50% cut," he added.Production and Weapon ProgramsThe US defense production capacity has been lagging. The budget will ramp up weapon production and scrap outdated programs to meet future strategic needs.Uncertain FutureThe final defense budget is still a work in progress, influenced by Congressional pet projects and shifting geopolitical dynamics. While the budget aims for efficiency, it will likely undergo significant changes before being finalized."So there's a lot to be worked out before they can come to a final resolution of what that budget's gonna look like. It may not look like anything at the end that you're trying to propose at the beginning," Maloof concluded.

