China’s Rare Metal Ban Could Bring US Military-Industrial Complex to a Grinding Halt: Here’s Why

Beijing’s response to Trump’s tariffs includes new restrictions on the export of critical elements. The move could prove extremely painful for the US.

“China’s sanctions on Lockheed Martin and Raytheon,” and now restrictions on “rare earths and dual-use tech, disrupt their supply chains, heavily dependent on Chinese resources,” says Hong-Kong-based financial analyst Angelo Giuliano.Senior ex-DoD security policy analyst Michael Maloof believes that while the move will undoubtedly “generate a temporary dislocation,” the US will look to unlock rare earths potential elsewhere (Latin America, Ukraine, perhaps even Russia) while building up its domestic mining potential.What Resources are at Stake?Effective immediately, products containing the following minerals must apply for a Chinese Ministry of Economy export license, including details on their endpoint use:

