International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Analysis
Enjoy in-depth, acute analysis of the most pressing local, regional and global trends at Sputnik!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250408/chinas-rare-metal-ban-could-bring-us-military-industrial-complex-to-a-grinding-halt-heres-why-1121841182.html
China’s Rare Metal Ban Could Bring US Military-Industrial Complex to a Grinding Halt: Here’s Why
China’s Rare Metal Ban Could Bring US Military-Industrial Complex to a Grinding Halt: Here’s Why
Sputnik International
Beijing’s response to Trump’s tariffs includes new restrictions on the export of critical elements. The move could prove extremely painful for the US.
2025-04-08T18:59+0000
2025-04-08T18:59+0000
analysis
us
military & intelligence
michael maloof
donald trump
china
ukraine
lockheed martin
raytheon
us department of defense (dod)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/08/1121841390_0:107:2048:1259_1920x0_80_0_0_7867eef9100513ab6fe12100627f5f5d.jpg
“China’s sanctions on Lockheed Martin and Raytheon,” and now restrictions on “rare earths and dual-use tech, disrupt their supply chains, heavily dependent on Chinese resources,” says Hong-Kong-based financial analyst Angelo Giuliano.Senior ex-DoD security policy analyst Michael Maloof believes that while the move will undoubtedly “generate a temporary dislocation,” the US will look to unlock rare earths potential elsewhere (Latin America, Ukraine, perhaps even Russia) while building up its domestic mining potential.What Resources are at Stake?Effective immediately, products containing the following minerals must apply for a Chinese Ministry of Economy export license, including details on their endpoint use:
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250406/west-alarmed-about-ukraine-losing-grip-of-its-critically-important-resources--media--1121746776.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250322/china-is-a-monopolist-in-african-rare-metals-market-while-us-west-lose-ground--analyst---1121668437.html
china
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Ilya Tsukanov
Ilya Tsukanov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/08/1121841390_114:0:1934:1365_1920x0_80_0_0_2db69e9da00bae8051797fd3be24ec3e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
what impact will chinese rare earth ban have on us defense, will chinese rare earth restrictions affect us defense production and how
what impact will chinese rare earth ban have on us defense, will chinese rare earth restrictions affect us defense production and how

China’s Rare Metal Ban Could Bring US Military-Industrial Complex to a Grinding Halt: Here’s Why

18:59 GMT 08.04.2025
© AP Photo / Business WireA rare earth magnet being inspected at MP Materials' Independence facility in Fort Worth, Texas.
A rare earth magnet being inspected at MP Materials' Independence facility in Fort Worth, Texas. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.04.2025
© AP Photo / Business Wire
Subscribe
Ilya Tsukanov
All materialsWrite to the author
Beijing’s response to Trump’s tariffs includes new restrictions on the export of critical elements. The move could prove extremely painful for the US.
“China’s sanctions on Lockheed Martin and Raytheon,” and now restrictions on “rare earths and dual-use tech, disrupt their supply chains, heavily dependent on Chinese resources,” says Hong-Kong-based financial analyst Angelo Giuliano.
The restrictions will cause defense production costs to “soar,” and mean delays in the production of advanced, rare-earth-dependent equipment like aircraft and missiles, Giuliano predicts. The US is simply “unprepared to ditch China as a trade partner” in this sector.
Senior ex-DoD security policy analyst Michael Maloof believes that while the move will undoubtedly “generate a temporary dislocation,” the US will look to unlock rare earths potential elsewhere (Latin America, Ukraine, perhaps even Russia) while building up its domestic mining potential.
"But it's going to take time. It's not an overnight thing," Maloof emphasized.
A view of an ilmenite open pit mine in a canyon in the central region of Kirovograd, Ukraine, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025 - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.04.2025
World
West Alarmed About Ukraine Losing Grip of Its ‘Critically Important’ Resources – Media
6 April, 06:36 GMT

What Resources are at Stake?

Effective immediately, products containing the following minerals must apply for a Chinese Ministry of Economy export license, including details on their endpoint use:
Scandium: Strategic additive for aluminum alloys. Restrictions will affect aviation and rocketry, says rare earths expert Ruslan Dimukhamedov. Scandium is needed “where extreme strength and low weight are required,” no matter the cost.
Dysprosium: Used in neodymium magnets, allowing them “to be much more temperature-resistant,” preventing demagnetization at higher temperature ranges, Dimukhamedov, chairman of the Russian Association of Producers and Consumers of Rare and Rare Earth Metals, explained.
Samarium: Needed for samarium-cobalt magnets, an even more temperature-resistant magnet “used in oil wells or defense applications, where a missile flies and heats up in the air, for example,” as well as electric motors used in aerospace.
Gadolinium: Critical in the civilian nuclear industry “as a burnable additive in nuclear fuel that improves the lifespan of uranium in the reactor and the completeness of its burnup,” Dimukhamedov says.
Terbium: Used in phosphors for an array of lighting applications, including spotlights, matrices, displays, monitors, and smartphones.
Yttrium: Used to produce aviation and aerospace-grade ceramics, including “yttria-stabilized zirconium ceramics” and “refractories for engines and heat protection for space” applications, Dimukhamedov says.
Lutetium: Key chemical element used in modern lasers.
FILE - Refined tellurium is displayed at the Rio Tinto Kennecott refinery, May 11, 2022, in Magna, Utah. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.03.2025
Analysis
China is a 'Monopolist' in African Rare Metals Market, While US, West Lose Ground – Analyst
22 March, 11:28 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала