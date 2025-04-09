https://sputnikglobe.com/20250409/eu-commission-head-endorses-meloni-as-main-tariff-negotiator---reports-1121842935.html
EU Commission Head Endorses Meloni As Main Tariff Negotiator - Reports
EU Commission Head Endorses Meloni As Main Tariff Negotiator - Reports
Sputnik International
As the White House prepares to receive the Italian PM on April 17, Ursula von der Leyen believes Giorgia Meloni is the only EU leader who can facilitate dialogue with Trump, the WP reports, citing Italian officials.
2025-04-09T03:25+0000
2025-04-09T03:25+0000
2025-04-09T04:25+0000
world
eu commission
european commission
ursula von der leyen
giorgia meloni
italy
us
donald trump
tariff war
trump tariffs
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/10/1120568811_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_16f86c64a40f6df75c36f42813186264.jpg
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen supports the upcoming visit of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to Washington and believes that she is the one who is capable of facilitating dialogue between the European Union and US President Donald Trump, The Washington Post newspaper reported, citing an Italian official.On Tuesday, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said that Trump would receive Meloni in Washington on April 17."Von der Leyen is telling [Meloni] that if there’s one leader more in contact with the US, who’s capable of facilitating the conversation between the EU - not just Italy - and Trump, that’s her," the official was quoted as saying by the newspaper on Tuesday.Von der Leyen was in favor of Meloni's trip to Washington, the report added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250407/trumps-tariff-gamble-could-plunge-planet-into-new-great-depression-heres-why-1121833547.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250407/us-tariffs-on-eu-goods-come-at-immense-cost-for-american-consumers--von-der-leyen-1121832285.html
italy
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/10/1120568811_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9b291798fcfab9ddf1491e5a84f46d61.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
us tariffs on eu, will eu ask for deal with trump, eu-us economic relations, giorgia meloni trip to us, italian pm visit to us
us tariffs on eu, will eu ask for deal with trump, eu-us economic relations, giorgia meloni trip to us, italian pm visit to us
EU Commission Head Endorses Meloni As Main Tariff Negotiator - Reports
03:25 GMT 09.04.2025 (Updated: 04:25 GMT 09.04.2025)
As the White House prepares to receive the Italian PM on April 17, Ursula von der Leyen believes Giorgia Meloni is the only EU leader who can facilitate dialogue with Trump, the WP reports, citing Italian officials.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen supports the upcoming visit of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to Washington and believes that she is the one who is capable of facilitating dialogue between the European Union and US President Donald Trump, The Washington Post newspaper reported, citing an Italian official.
On Tuesday, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said that Trump would receive Meloni in Washington on April 17.
"Von der Leyen is telling [Meloni] that if there’s one leader more in contact with the US, who’s capable of facilitating the conversation between the EU - not just Italy - and Trump, that’s her," the official was quoted as saying by the newspaper on Tuesday.
Von der Leyen was in favor of Meloni's trip to Washington, the report added.