https://sputnikglobe.com/20250409/eu-commission-head-endorses-meloni-as-main-tariff-negotiator---reports-1121842935.html

EU Commission Head Endorses Meloni As Main Tariff Negotiator - Reports

EU Commission Head Endorses Meloni As Main Tariff Negotiator - Reports

Sputnik International

As the White House prepares to receive the Italian PM on April 17, Ursula von der Leyen believes Giorgia Meloni is the only EU leader who can facilitate dialogue with Trump, the WP reports, citing Italian officials.

2025-04-09T03:25+0000

2025-04-09T03:25+0000

2025-04-09T04:25+0000

world

eu commission

european commission

ursula von der leyen

giorgia meloni

italy

us

donald trump

tariff war

trump tariffs

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/10/1120568811_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_16f86c64a40f6df75c36f42813186264.jpg

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen supports the upcoming visit of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to Washington and believes that she is the one who is capable of facilitating dialogue between the European Union and US President Donald Trump, The Washington Post newspaper reported, citing an Italian official.On Tuesday, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said that Trump would receive Meloni in Washington on April 17."Von der Leyen is telling [Meloni] that if there’s one leader more in contact with the US, who’s capable of facilitating the conversation between the EU - not just Italy - and Trump, that’s her," the official was quoted as saying by the newspaper on Tuesday.Von der Leyen was in favor of Meloni's trip to Washington, the report added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250407/trumps-tariff-gamble-could-plunge-planet-into-new-great-depression-heres-why-1121833547.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250407/us-tariffs-on-eu-goods-come-at-immense-cost-for-american-consumers--von-der-leyen-1121832285.html

italy

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us tariffs on eu, will eu ask for deal with trump, eu-us economic relations, giorgia meloni trip to us, italian pm visit to us