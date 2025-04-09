International
EU Commission Head Endorses Meloni As Main Tariff Negotiator - Reports
EU Commission Head Endorses Meloni As Main Tariff Negotiator - Reports
As the White House prepares to receive the Italian PM on April 17, Ursula von der Leyen believes Giorgia Meloni is the only EU leader who can facilitate dialogue with Trump, the WP reports, citing Italian officials.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen supports the upcoming visit of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to Washington and believes that she is the one who is capable of facilitating dialogue between the European Union and US President Donald Trump, The Washington Post newspaper reported, citing an Italian official.On Tuesday, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said that Trump would receive Meloni in Washington on April 17."Von der Leyen is telling [Meloni] that if there's one leader more in contact with the US, who's capable of facilitating the conversation between the EU - not just Italy - and Trump, that's her," the official was quoted as saying by the newspaper on Tuesday.Von der Leyen was in favor of Meloni's trip to Washington, the report added.
us tariffs on eu, will eu ask for deal with trump, eu-us economic relations, giorgia meloni trip to us, italian pm visit to us
EU Commission Head Endorses Meloni As Main Tariff Negotiator - Reports

As the White House prepares to receive the Italian PM on April 17, Ursula von der Leyen believes Giorgia Meloni is the only EU leader who can facilitate dialogue with Trump, the WP reports, citing Italian officials.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen supports the upcoming visit of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to Washington and believes that she is the one who is capable of facilitating dialogue between the European Union and US President Donald Trump, The Washington Post newspaper reported, citing an Italian official.
On Tuesday, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said that Trump would receive Meloni in Washington on April 17.
"Von der Leyen is telling [Meloni] that if there’s one leader more in contact with the US, who’s capable of facilitating the conversation between the EU - not just Italy - and Trump, that’s her," the official was quoted as saying by the newspaper on Tuesday.
Von der Leyen was in favor of Meloni's trip to Washington, the report added.
