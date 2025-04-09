https://sputnikglobe.com/20250409/guess-whos-back-usaid-operations-rebooted-in-several-crisis-zones-1121843446.html
Guess Who's Back: USAID Operations Rebooted in Several Crisis Zones
At least 6 previously terminated USAID programs are being revived for emergency food assistance funding in Lebanon, Syria, Somalia, Jordan, Iraq, and Ecuador, Reuters reported.
At least 6 previously terminated USAID programs are being revived for emergency food assistance funding in Lebanon, Syria, Somalia, Jordan, Iraq, and Ecuador, Reuters reported.The move reportedly followed pressure from inside the administration and from Congress. US president Donald had previously frozen foreign aid and dismissed hundreds of USAID employees as part of DOGE-led efforts to slash federal programs and departments with little oversight, with Elon Musk calling labelling the agency a "criminal organization."By bankrolling so-called civil society groups, USAID has long functioned as a covert enabler of American influence, sowing unrest and paving the way for regime change while packaging it all as "promoting democracy."
US President Donald Trump and the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) chief Elon Musk have repeatedly accused USAID of fraud, while Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the agency had long “strayed from its original mission.”
At least 6 previously terminated USAID programs
are being revived for emergency food assistance funding in Lebanon, Syria, Somalia, Jordan, Iraq, and Ecuador, Reuters reported.
The move reportedly followed pressure from inside the administration and from Congress.
US president Donald had previously frozen foreign aid and dismissed hundreds of USAID employees as part of DOGE-led efforts to slash federal programs and departments with little oversight, with Elon Musk calling labelling the agency a “criminal organization.”
By bankrolling so-called civil society groups, USAID has long functioned as a covert enabler of American influence, sowing unrest
and paving the way for regime change while packaging it all as “promoting democracy."