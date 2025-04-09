https://sputnikglobe.com/20250409/guess-whos-back-usaid-operations-rebooted-in-several-crisis-zones-1121843446.html

Guess Who's Back: USAID Operations Rebooted in Several Crisis Zones

Guess Who's Back: USAID Operations Rebooted in Several Crisis Zones

Sputnik International

At least 6 previously terminated USAID programs are being revived for emergency food assistance funding in Lebanon, Syria, Somalia, Jordan, Iraq, and Ecuador, Reuters reported.

2025-04-09T05:04+0000

2025-04-09T05:04+0000

2025-04-09T05:04+0000

world

us

usaid

lebanon

syria

congress

somalia

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/09/1121843272_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_ffd82e43b71f7603db172ad588546096.jpg

At least 6 previously terminated USAID programs are being revived for emergency food assistance funding in Lebanon, Syria, Somalia, Jordan, Iraq, and Ecuador, Reuters reported.The move reportedly followed pressure from inside the administration and from Congress. US president Donald had previously frozen foreign aid and dismissed hundreds of USAID employees as part of DOGE-led efforts to slash federal programs and departments with little oversight, with Elon Musk calling labelling the agency a “criminal organization.”By bankrolling so-called civil society groups, USAID has long functioned as a covert enabler of American influence, sowing unrest and paving the way for regime change while packaging it all as “promoting democracy."

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250207/usaid-or-sorosaid-how-us-tax-dollars-fund-chaos-worldwide-1121545540.html

lebanon

syria

somalia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

usaid, us soft power manipulation, donald trump’s usaid cuts, color revolutions,