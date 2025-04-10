International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250410/closer-to-the-brink-japan-to-carry-out-first-ever-land-to-ship-missile-drills--1121850450.html
Closer to the Brink: Japan to Carry Out First-Ever Land-to-Ship Missile Drills
Closer to the Brink: Japan to Carry Out First-Ever Land-to-Ship Missile Drills
Sputnik International
Japan is to carry out its first-ever land-to-ship drills this year, NHK reported.
2025-04-10T08:18+0000
2025-04-10T08:18+0000
world
japan
hokkaido
military & intelligence
pacific
pentagon
china
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/0a/1121850591_0:63:804:515_1920x0_80_0_0_adc124b4a097cc93454dbd98e6fba645.png
Japan is to carry out its first-ever land-to-ship drills this year, NHK reported.The military exercises by the Ground Self-Defense Force will take place at the Shizunai Anti-Aircraft Firing Range in Shinhidaka, Hokkaido - pointedly facing the Pacific. Simulating attacks on ships from land, Japan plans to use its Type 88 surface-to-ship missile, a weapon with a range of over 100 kilometers, previously deemed too risky to test within Japan’s crowded air and sea lanes. However, amid its accelerating military ambitions, these concerns appear to have been swept aside. The SSM-1 (Type-88) coastal anti-ship missile system was developed by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries for Japanese self-defense forces and adopted for service in 1988. Japan justifies its growing arsenal under the pretext of “deterrence” against China’s maritime activity - echoing the familiar mantra pushed by the US.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250330/pentagon-chief-calls-japan-cornerstone-of-peace-as-us-turns-region-into-powder-keg-1121711101.html
japan
hokkaido
pacific
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/0a/1121850591_18:0:787:577_1920x0_80_0_0_d4b6756169eb86cdbd9e531e2e908397.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
japan, japan's first-ever land-to-ship drills, japan's militarization
japan, japan's first-ever land-to-ship drills, japan's militarization

Closer to the Brink: Japan to Carry Out First-Ever Land-to-Ship Missile Drills

08:18 GMT 10.04.2025
© Photo : NamuwikiScreenshot showing a Type 88 surface-to-ship missile.
Screenshot showing a Type 88 surface-to-ship missile. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.04.2025
© Photo : Namuwiki
Subscribe
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
Japan embarked on the path of militarization in 2022, issuing a new national security doctrine aimed at doubling the country’s defense spending within the next five years. Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth recently visited Japan to announce an upgrade of the US military command there to a new “war-fighting headquarters.”
Japan is to carry out its first-ever land-to-ship drills this year, NHK reported.
The military exercises by the Ground Self-Defense Force will take place at the Shizunai Anti-Aircraft Firing Range in Shinhidaka, Hokkaido - pointedly facing the Pacific.
Simulating attacks on ships from land, Japan plans to use its Type 88 surface-to-ship missile, a weapon with a range of over 100 kilometers, previously deemed too risky to test within Japan’s crowded air and sea lanes.
However, amid its accelerating military ambitions, these concerns appear to have been swept aside.
The SSM-1 (Type-88) coastal anti-ship missile system was developed by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries for Japanese self-defense forces and adopted for service in 1988.
Japan justifies its growing arsenal under the pretext of “deterrence” against China’s maritime activity - echoing the familiar mantra pushed by the US.
Japan's Defense Minister Gen Nakatani, left, and US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth review an honor guard during a welcome ceremony at the Ministry of Defense in Tokyo Sunday, March 30, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.03.2025
World
Pentagon Chief Calls Japan ‘Cornerstone of Peace’ as US Turns Region into Powder Keg
30 March, 06:14 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала