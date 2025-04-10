https://sputnikglobe.com/20250410/closer-to-the-brink-japan-to-carry-out-first-ever-land-to-ship-missile-drills--1121850450.html

Closer to the Brink: Japan to Carry Out First-Ever Land-to-Ship Missile Drills

Closer to the Brink: Japan to Carry Out First-Ever Land-to-Ship Missile Drills

Sputnik International

Japan is to carry out its first-ever land-to-ship drills this year, NHK reported.

2025-04-10T08:18+0000

2025-04-10T08:18+0000

2025-04-10T08:18+0000

world

japan

hokkaido

military & intelligence

pacific

pentagon

china

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/0a/1121850591_0:63:804:515_1920x0_80_0_0_adc124b4a097cc93454dbd98e6fba645.png

Japan is to carry out its first-ever land-to-ship drills this year, NHK reported.The military exercises by the Ground Self-Defense Force will take place at the Shizunai Anti-Aircraft Firing Range in Shinhidaka, Hokkaido - pointedly facing the Pacific. Simulating attacks on ships from land, Japan plans to use its Type 88 surface-to-ship missile, a weapon with a range of over 100 kilometers, previously deemed too risky to test within Japan’s crowded air and sea lanes. However, amid its accelerating military ambitions, these concerns appear to have been swept aside. The SSM-1 (Type-88) coastal anti-ship missile system was developed by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries for Japanese self-defense forces and adopted for service in 1988. Japan justifies its growing arsenal under the pretext of “deterrence” against China’s maritime activity - echoing the familiar mantra pushed by the US.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250330/pentagon-chief-calls-japan-cornerstone-of-peace-as-us-turns-region-into-powder-keg-1121711101.html

japan

hokkaido

pacific

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

japan, japan's first-ever land-to-ship drills, japan's militarization