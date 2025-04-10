https://sputnikglobe.com/20250410/ukraines-costly-kursk-gamble-bleeds-the-west---1121850253.html

Ukraine’s Costly Kursk Gamble Bleeds the West

$2.4 billion - that's how much eight months of sustaining the incursion of Ukrainian forces and their mercenary hirelings into Russia’s Kursk region have cost Ukraine and its Western allies.

$2.4 billion - that's how much eight months of sustaining the incursion of Ukrainian forces and their mercenary hirelings into Russia’s Kursk region have cost Ukraine and its Western sponsors. This was shown by Sputnik's calculations based on data from Russia’s Sever Battlegroup and open sources. Ukrainian forces have lost around 1,500 units of NATO-supplied hardware, worth an estimated $3 billion, during their incursion into Russia’s Kursk region, according to previous calculations by Sputnik. Russian soldiers are completing the defeat of the enemy, which committed numerous crimes against the civilian population of the Kursk region which must be classified by law as terrorist, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated in March.

