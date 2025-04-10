International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250410/ukraines-costly-kursk-gamble-bleeds-the-west---1121850253.html
Ukraine’s Costly Kursk Gamble Bleeds the West
Ukraine’s Costly Kursk Gamble Bleeds the West
Sputnik International
$2.4 billion - that's how much eight months of sustaining the incursion of Ukrainian forces and their mercenary hirelings into Russia’s Kursk region have cost Ukraine and its Western allies.
2025-04-10T05:07+0000
2025-04-10T05:07+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
military & intelligence
ukraine
russia
west
nato
kursk
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/06/1117778191_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_54f67d592e2f9f96eecd4b8b522a76a2.jpg
$2.4 billion - that's how much eight months of sustaining the incursion of Ukrainian forces and their mercenary hirelings into Russia’s Kursk region have cost Ukraine and its Western sponsors. This was shown by Sputnik's calculations based on data from Russia’s Sever Battlegroup and open sources. Ukrainian forces have lost around 1,500 units of NATO-supplied hardware, worth an estimated $3 billion, during their incursion into Russia’s Kursk region, according to previous calculations by Sputnik. Russian soldiers are completing the defeat of the enemy, which committed numerous crimes against the civilian population of the Kursk region which must be classified by law as terrorist, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated in March.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250408/russian-forces-liberate-guevo-settlement-in-kursk-region---mod-1121837696.html
ukraine
russia
west
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/06/1117778191_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a233f63b23e79360d118f3d8561223f4.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukraine's incursion into russia's kursk region, ukraine's terrorist crimes in russia's kursk region
ukraine's incursion into russia's kursk region, ukraine's terrorist crimes in russia's kursk region

Ukraine’s Costly Kursk Gamble Bleeds the West

05:07 GMT 10.04.2025
© Sputnik / Ivan Rodionov / Go to the mediabankDestroyed military equipment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Ukraine conflict zone. File photo
Destroyed military equipment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Ukraine conflict zone. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.04.2025
© Sputnik / Ivan Rodionov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Ukrainian forces have lost roughly 1,500 pieces of NATO equipment, valued at around $3 billion, during their campaign of aggression against the Kursk region, according to recent estimates by Sputnik.
$2.4 billion - that's how much eight months of sustaining the incursion of Ukrainian forces and their mercenary hirelings into Russia’s Kursk region have cost Ukraine and its Western sponsors.
This was shown by Sputnik's calculations based on data from Russia’s Sever Battlegroup and open sources.
Ukrainian forces have lost around 1,500 units of NATO-supplied hardware, worth an estimated $3 billion, during their incursion into Russia’s Kursk region, according to previous calculations by Sputnik.
Russian soldiers are completing the defeat of the enemy, which committed numerous crimes against the civilian population of the Kursk region which must be classified by law as terrorist, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated in March.
Russian servicemen fire a BM-27 Uragan (Hurricane) multiple rocket launcher towards Ukrainian positions - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.04.2025
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Forces Liberate Guevo in Kursk Region, Opening Path to Strengthen Offensive Towards Sumy
8 April, 11:11 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала