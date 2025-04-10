https://sputnikglobe.com/20250410/russia-us-exchanged-prisoners-in-uae-on-thursday-1121852042.html
Russia, US Exchanged Prisoners in UAE on Thursday
Russia and the United States exchanged prisoners in the UAE on Thursday morning, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported, citing CIA Director John Ratcliffe.
US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz said that Russia handed over US and Russian dual citizen Ksenia Karelina, who was sentenced to 12 years in prison for treason, to the US as part of the prisoner swap, the WSJ reported, adding that Washington handed over Artur Petrov, a Russian citizen arrested in the United States over alleged violation of export restrictions, to Moscow.US and Russian dual citizen Ksenia Karelina, who was transferred to United States as part of a prisoner exchange with Russia, is currently on board of a plane to the United States, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said.US and Russian dual citizen Ksenia Karelina convicted of treason in Russia was released as part of prisoner exchange with the United States, her lawyer Mikhail Mushailov told Sputnik."This morning, Ksenia Karelina was released in Abu Dhabi as part of an exchange of prisoners with US ," the lawyer said.The latest prisoner exchange highlights the importance of keeping communication lines open between Russia and the United States, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported, citing a CIA spokesperson.US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, in turn, said President Donald Trump and his administration continue to work to further release Americans detained in other countries, according to the newspaper.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia and the United States exchanged prisoners in the UAE on Thursday morning, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported, citing CIA Director John Ratcliffe.
US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz said that Russia handed over US and Russian dual citizen Ksenia Karelina, who was sentenced to 12 years in prison for treason, to the US as part of the prisoner swap, the WSJ reported, adding that Washington handed over Artur Petrov, a Russian citizen arrested in the United States over alleged violation of export restrictions, to Moscow.
US and Russian dual citizen Ksenia Karelina, who was transferred to United States as part of a prisoner exchange with Russia, is currently on board of a plane to the United States, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said.
"American Ksenia Karelina is on a plane back home to the United States. She was wrongfully detained by Russia for over a year and President Trump secured her release. POTUS [Trump] will continue to work for the release of ALL Americans," Rubio said on X.
US and Russian dual citizen Ksenia Karelina convicted of treason in Russia was released as part of prisoner exchange with the United States, her lawyer Mikhail Mushailov told Sputnik.
"This morning, Ksenia Karelina was released in Abu Dhabi as part of an exchange of prisoners with US ," the lawyer said.
The latest prisoner exchange highlights the importance of keeping communication lines open between Russia and the United States, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported, citing a CIA spokesperson.
"The exchange shows the importance of keeping lines of communication open with Russia, despite the deep challenges in our bilateral relationship," the spokesperson was quoted as saying by the newspaper.
US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, in turn, said President Donald Trump and his administration continue to work to further release Americans detained in other countries, according to the newspaper.