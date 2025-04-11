https://sputnikglobe.com/20250411/france--britain-prepare-foreign-intervention-into-ukraine--russian-foreign-ministry-1121855798.html
France & Britain Prepare Foreign Intervention Into Ukraine – Russian Foreign Ministry
London and Paris's discussions on sending deterrent forces to Ukraine are preparations for foreign intervention, Alexey Polishchuk, Director of the Second CIS Department at the Russian Foreign Ministry, told Sputnik.
"The issue of peacekeeping is not on the agenda now. According to world practice, the main condition for deploying peacekeepers is achieving a peaceful settlement or a sustainable ceasefire," he said. Polishchuk emphasized that Kiev is sabotaging peace efforts, particularly the moratorium on strikes against energy facilities.French President Emmanuel Macron said after hosting the summit of the "coalition of the willing" in Paris on March 27 that a number of countries wanted to send troops to Ukraine as "deterrent forces." He said that the UK-French initiative would be neither a replacement for Ukrainian troops nor a peacekeeping force. The goal would be to deter Russia by stationing troops in the strategic locations. Russian spokesperson Maria Zakharova warned that any foreign military presence would be seen as a threat to Russia, risking direct military conflict.
03:50 GMT 11.04.2025 (Updated: 04:17 GMT 11.04.2025)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - London and Paris's discussions on sending deterrent forces to Ukraine are preparations for foreign intervention, Alexey Polishchuk, Director of the Second CIS Department at the Russian Foreign Ministry, told Sputnik.
"The issue of peacekeeping is not on the agenda now. According to world practice, the main condition for deploying peacekeepers is achieving a peaceful settlement or a sustainable ceasefire," he said.
Polishchuk emphasized that Kiev is sabotaging peace efforts
, particularly the moratorium on strikes against energy facilities.
"The negotiations on the formation of the so-called deterrent forces, which are currently being conducted by the "coalition of the willing" led by France and Britain, are in fact a preparation for foreign intervention," he said.
French President Emmanuel Macron said after hosting the summit of the "coalition of the willing" in Paris on March 27 that a number of countries wanted to send troops to Ukraine as "deterrent forces." He said that the UK-French initiative would be neither a replacement for Ukrainian troops nor a peacekeeping force. The goal would be to deter Russia by stationing troops in the strategic locations.
Russian spokesperson Maria Zakharova warned that any foreign military presence would be seen as a threat to Russia, risking direct military conflict.