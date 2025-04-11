International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250411/france--britain-prepare-foreign-intervention-into-ukraine--russian-foreign-ministry-1121855798.html
France & Britain Prepare Foreign Intervention Into Ukraine – Russian Foreign Ministry
France & Britain Prepare Foreign Intervention Into Ukraine – Russian Foreign Ministry
Sputnik International
London and Paris's discussions on sending deterrent forces to Ukraine are preparations for foreign intervention, Alexey Polishchuk, Director of the Second CIS Department at the Russian Foreign Ministry, told Sputnik.
2025-04-11T03:50+0000
2025-04-11T04:17+0000
world
foreign intervention
emmanuel macron
russian foreign ministry
russia
france
ukraine crisis
ukrainian conflict
ukrainian crisis
ceasefire violation
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/18/1119109717_0:0:3111:1750_1920x0_80_0_0_4cc2729305042a7dd8c53e85bbc28060.jpg
"The issue of peacekeeping is not on the agenda now. According to world practice, the main condition for deploying peacekeepers is achieving a peaceful settlement or a sustainable ceasefire," he said. Polishchuk emphasized that Kiev is sabotaging peace efforts, particularly the moratorium on strikes against energy facilities.French President Emmanuel Macron said after hosting the summit of the "coalition of the willing" in Paris on March 27 that a number of countries wanted to send troops to Ukraine as "deterrent forces." He said that the UK-French initiative would be neither a replacement for Ukrainian troops nor a peacekeeping force. The goal would be to deter Russia by stationing troops in the strategic locations. Russian spokesperson Maria Zakharova warned that any foreign military presence would be seen as a threat to Russia, risking direct military conflict.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250314/30-day-ceasefire-push-putin-seeks-long-term-peace-zelensky-wants-war-and-trump-stuck-in-the-middle-1121639177.html
russia
france
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/18/1119109717_380:0:3111:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1ad1d6385723e6e54ef0a7cd8d04809e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
ceasefire violation, anti-russian bias, anti-russian policy, ukraine conflict, ukrainian conflict, ukrainian deal, ukraine deal, russia wins, ukraine losses, no ceasefire, russia-us talks, coalition of the willing
ceasefire violation, anti-russian bias, anti-russian policy, ukraine conflict, ukrainian conflict, ukrainian deal, ukraine deal, russia wins, ukraine losses, no ceasefire, russia-us talks, coalition of the willing

France & Britain Prepare Foreign Intervention Into Ukraine – Russian Foreign Ministry

03:50 GMT 11.04.2025 (Updated: 04:17 GMT 11.04.2025)
© Sputnik / Stringer / Go to the mediabankFrench President Emmanuel Macron attends a news conference after the Informal Summit and Meeting within the European Political Community at Prague Castle
French President Emmanuel Macron attends a news conference after the Informal Summit and Meeting within the European Political Community at Prague Castle - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.04.2025
© Sputnik / Stringer
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - London and Paris's discussions on sending deterrent forces to Ukraine are preparations for foreign intervention, Alexey Polishchuk, Director of the Second CIS Department at the Russian Foreign Ministry, told Sputnik.
"The issue of peacekeeping is not on the agenda now. According to world practice, the main condition for deploying peacekeepers is achieving a peaceful settlement or a sustainable ceasefire," he said.
Polishchuk emphasized that Kiev is sabotaging peace efforts, particularly the moratorium on strikes against energy facilities.
"The negotiations on the formation of the so-called deterrent forces, which are currently being conducted by the "coalition of the willing" led by France and Britain, are in fact a preparation for foreign intervention," he said.
President Putin speaks to press during his March 13 meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.03.2025
World
30-Day Ceasefire Push: Putin Seeks Long-Term Peace, Zelensky Wants War and Trump Stuck in the Middle
14 March, 18:27 GMT
French President Emmanuel Macron said after hosting the summit of the "coalition of the willing" in Paris on March 27 that a number of countries wanted to send troops to Ukraine as "deterrent forces." He said that the UK-French initiative would be neither a replacement for Ukrainian troops nor a peacekeeping force. The goal would be to deter Russia by stationing troops in the strategic locations.
Russian spokesperson Maria Zakharova warned that any foreign military presence would be seen as a threat to Russia, risking direct military conflict.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала