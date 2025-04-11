https://sputnikglobe.com/20250411/putin-will-hold-meeting-with-trumps-envoy-witkoff-1121858475.html

Putin Will Hold Meeting With Trump's Envoy Witkoff

Putin Will Hold Meeting With Trump's Envoy Witkoff

Sputnik International

Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting with US President Donald Trump's special envoy for the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, on Friday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

2025-04-11T13:12+0000

2025-04-11T13:12+0000

2025-04-11T13:12+0000

world

russia-nato showdown

vladimir putin

donald trump

kremlin

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/03/1c/1121702444_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_e2b7197a2822e1ee922ea0986c0bc21d.jpg

"There will be such a meeting," Peskov told reporters. The topic of a possible meeting between Putin and Trump may be raised during the upcoming contact between Putin and Witkoff, Peskov said, adding that this will be an opportunity for Moscow to convey its concerns to Washington. There is no fixed timing for the meeting between Putin and Witkoff, Peskov added.Breakthrough results following the visit of US President Donald Trump's special envoy for the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, to Russia should not be expected, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250410/trump-brags-about-weapons-no-one-else-has-but-heres-a-twist-america-is-not-the-only-one-1121854876.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250411/team-trump-aware-ukraine-will-have-to-accept-territorial-losses---russias-top-diplomat-1121856466.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

puin witkoff meeting, putin to meet with trump's envoy, russia-us rapprochment, russia-us ties