Putin Will Hold Meeting With Trump's Envoy Witkoff

Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting with US President Donald Trump's special envoy for the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, on Friday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
The topic of a possible meeting between Putin and Trump may be raised during the upcoming contact between Putin and Witkoff, Peskov said, adding that this will be an opportunity for Moscow to convey its concerns to Washington. There is no fixed timing for the meeting between Putin and Witkoff, Peskov added.
ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting with US President Donald Trump's special envoy for the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, on Friday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
"There will be such a meeting," Peskov told reporters.
The topic of a possible meeting between Putin and Trump may be raised during the upcoming contact between Putin and Witkoff, Peskov said, adding that this will be an opportunity for Moscow to convey its concerns to Washington.
"The conversation will continue on various aspects of the Ukrainian settlement. There are many aspects, the substance is very complex," Peskov said.
There is no fixed timing for the meeting between Putin and Witkoff, Peskov added.
Breakthrough results following the visit of US President Donald Trump's special envoy for the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, to Russia should not be expected, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.
"There is no need to expect any breakthroughs here, the process of normalization of relations is underway," Peskov told reporters.