International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250411/putin-will-hold-meeting-with-trumps-envoy-witkoff-1121858475.html
Putin Will Hold Meeting With Trump's Envoy Witkoff
Putin Will Hold Meeting With Trump's Envoy Witkoff
Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting with US President Donald Trump's special envoy for the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, on Friday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
2025-04-11T13:12+0000
2025-04-11T13:12+0000
world
russia-nato showdown
vladimir putin
donald trump
kremlin
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/03/1c/1121702444_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_e2b7197a2822e1ee922ea0986c0bc21d.jpg
"There will be such a meeting," Peskov told reporters. The topic of a possible meeting between Putin and Trump may be raised during the upcoming contact between Putin and Witkoff, Peskov said, adding that this will be an opportunity for Moscow to convey its concerns to Washington. There is no fixed timing for the meeting between Putin and Witkoff, Peskov added.Breakthrough results following the visit of US President Donald Trump's special envoy for the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, to Russia should not be expected, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250410/trump-brags-about-weapons-no-one-else-has-but-heres-a-twist-america-is-not-the-only-one-1121854876.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250411/team-trump-aware-ukraine-will-have-to-accept-territorial-losses---russias-top-diplomat-1121856466.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/03/1c/1121702444_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8bb7362525cfd43c36ef5c0943675ce8.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
puin witkoff meeting, putin to meet with trump's envoy, russia-us rapprochment, russia-us ties
puin witkoff meeting, putin to meet with trump's envoy, russia-us rapprochment, russia-us ties

Putin Will Hold Meeting With Trump's Envoy Witkoff

13:12 GMT 11.04.2025
© Sputnik / Kirill Zykov / Go to the mediabankРабочая поездка президента Владимира Путина в Мурманск
Рабочая поездка президента Владимира Путина в Мурманск - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.04.2025
© Sputnik / Kirill Zykov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting with US President Donald Trump's special envoy for the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, on Friday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
"There will be such a meeting," Peskov told reporters.
The topic of a possible meeting between Putin and Trump may be raised during the upcoming contact between Putin and Witkoff, Peskov said, adding that this will be an opportunity for Moscow to convey its concerns to Washington.
Putin Oreshnik - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.04.2025
Military
Trump Brags About Weapons No One Else Has. But Here's a Twist: America Is Not the Only One
Yesterday, 17:43 GMT
"The conversation will continue on various aspects of the Ukrainian settlement. There are many aspects, the substance is very complex," Peskov said.
There is no fixed timing for the meeting between Putin and Witkoff, Peskov added.
Breakthrough results following the visit of US President Donald Trump's special envoy for the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, to Russia should not be expected, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.
Sergey Lavrov - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.04.2025
World
Team Trump Aware Ukraine Will Have to Accept Territorial Losses - Russia's Top Diplomat
10:58 GMT
"There is no need to expect any breakthroughs here, the process of normalization of relations is underway," Peskov told reporters.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала