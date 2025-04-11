https://sputnikglobe.com/20250411/russian-forces-carry-out-8-mass-strikes-on-ukraine-military-facilities---defense-ministry-1121857109.html
Russian Forces Carry Out 8 Mass Strikes on Ukraine Military Facilities - Defense Ministry
The Russian military carried out eight group strikes in the past week on the infrastructure of the armed forces of Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
"On April 5-11 this year, the armed forces of Russia carried out eight group strikes with high-precision long-range air and sea-based weapons, unmanned aerial vehicles, as a result of which the infrastructure of military airfields, enterprises of the military-industrial complex of Ukraine, assembly workshops, storage sites for unmanned aerial vehicles, ammunition depots, as well as points of temporary deployment of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries were destroyed," the statement said. Russia's Tsentr group of forces has eliminated more than 3,005 Ukrainian soldiers over the past week, the ministry said, adding that the Yug group has eliminated up to 2,085 Ukrainian soldiers. The Zapad group of the Russian forces has eliminated more than 1,585 Ukrainian military personnel, while the Sever group of forces eliminated over 2,345 Ukrainian soldiers in the past week, the ministry said. Russia's Vostok group has eliminated over 1,060 soldiers in battles in the past week, the statement read.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian military carried out eight group strikes in the past week on the infrastructure of the armed forces of Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
"On April 5-11 this year, the armed forces of Russia carried out eight group strikes with high-precision long-range air and sea-based weapons, unmanned aerial vehicles, as a result of which the infrastructure of military airfields, enterprises of the military-industrial complex of Ukraine, assembly workshops, storage sites for unmanned aerial vehicles, ammunition depots, as well as points of temporary deployment of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries were destroyed," the statement said.
Russia's Tsentr group of forces has eliminated more than 3,005 Ukrainian soldiers over the past week, the ministry said, adding that the Yug group has eliminated up to 2,085 Ukrainian soldiers.
The Zapad group of the Russian forces has eliminated
more than 1,585 Ukrainian military personnel, while the Sever group of forces eliminated over 2,345 Ukrainian soldiers in the past week, the ministry said.
Russia's Vostok group has eliminated over 1,060 soldiers in battles in the past week, the statement read.